Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Toni Collette and husband David Galafassi are divorcing after almost 20 years of marriage
Toni Collette and her husband, David Galafassi, are ending their relationship after almost 20 years of marriage. The “Pieces of Her” actor and musician announced that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement posted on Collette’s Instagram on Dec. 7. “It is with grace...
Ryan Reynolds has priceless reaction when Shania Twain swaps his name into her song
Shania Twain's creative lyric swap left Ryan Reynolds in stitches at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The singer, 57, received the Music Icon award and performed a lengthy medley of some of her biggest hits during the show. At one point during her performance, she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and switched the lyrics up a bit.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sweetly hold hands in rare red carpet appearance
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out for a special night out. The couple were all smiles and sweetly held hands as they arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 6 in New York City. The...
Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters are goth-chic at premiere of witchy new series
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna coordinated with their daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, and sported gothic-chic looks as they walked the red carpet at a recent Los Angeles premiere. The family of four dressed in all black while attending the Dec. 7 premiere of Hamlin’s upcoming AMC...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
TODAY family pays tribute to longtime staff member who died from leukemia at 64
In a touching tribute, the TODAY family remembered the infectious laugh and caring devotion of longtime senior stage manager Mark Traub following his death at 64 from leukemia on Dec. 6. Traub, who was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago, was an integral presence on TODAY for 35 years. He...
Al Roker returns home after second hospital stay
The TODAY weatherman shared on his Instagram on Dec. 8 that he's back home from the hospital after spending several days under medical care. “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” Al wrote alongside a slideshow that included a smiling photo of himself wearing his SUNY Oswego apparel at home.
Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing a 'Glee' favorite in the car
Lea Michele and Darren Criss are still "believin'" after all these years, it seems!. Michele, 36, posted a TikTok of herself hanging out with her fellow former "Glee" co-star (and BFF, based on her caption) on Monday, and we're instantly charmed and also thrown back into nostalgia on at least two levels.
Matthew Perry shares the heartbreaking reason he doesn’t re-watch ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry may have starred in 10 seasons of “Friends,” but he doesn’t watch the show today. Perry, 53, played Chandler Bing in the beloved NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. In an interview last month with radio host Tom Power in Toronto, Perry explained that it’s...
Charlize Theron shares daughter’s hilarious reaction to seeing her on a billboard: ‘Put a shirt on!’
Charlize Theron’s daughters like to poke fun at their mom and her glamorous job as a Hollywood star from time to time. The 47-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Dec. 7 and reflected on the wide-range of roles she has portrayed during her career. While opening up about getting her start in the industry and how she became successful, Theron shared a funny story about her daughter recently seeing one of her billboard ads.
‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown says Kody’s approach to marriage is ‘disturbing’
After years of trying to work on her marriage, Meri Brown says she's frustrated that Kody won't reciprocate the effort in an upcoming episode of "Sister Wives." The reality star, 51, sits down with Kody, Robyn and Janelle for a family meeting in the new episode and the group discusses the status of their plural marriage, now that Christine has departed for Utah.
Elon Musk shares rare photo of his and Grimes' son, X Æ A-12
Looks like it was take your kid to work day for Elon Musk. The Tesla founder and new CEO of Twitter posted Dec. 8 a photo of his 2-year-old son, named X Æ A-12. “X in beautiful San Francisco,” he captioned the picture of the smiling boy posing in front of a sculpture.
Haley Lu Richardson on stalking Aubrey Plaza for ‘White Lotus’ role
Actor Haley Lu Richardson avoids spilling the beans about the highly anticipated season two finale of “White Lotus” and talks about working with Jennifer Coolidge, who she says is the “tone” of the show. She also shares the funny backstory of how she “stalked’ Audrey Plaza for the role and how she manifested working with director Mike WhiteDec. 9, 2022.
‘RHOP’ star Ashley Darby gives an update on relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Seven seasons in, it’s safe to say Ashley Darby knows her way around Potomac. From Karen Huger’s “bar of soap” jab to Candiace Dilliard-Bassett’s knife toss, Darby has been on the receiving end of many infamous "Real Housewives of Potomac" moments, priming her for any and all drama that comes her way.
Jill Martin just released a cozy TODAY fashion collection — and it's already selling out
TODAY contributor Jill Martin stopped by the show this morning to talk about her brand, Shop the Scenes, and its newest release: a limited-edition TODAY holiday collection with comfy tees, sweat sets, hats and more, all centered around the show. "I'm so proud to work [at TODAY], and I feel...
Meghan Markle’s mom regrets not having a ‘real conversation’ about race with her sooner
Doria Ragland knew what her daughter, the former Meghan Markle, would face when it came to racism in the pages of British tabloids long before the now-duchess had any idea. In the second episode of Netflix’s new docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the 66-year-old reflected on the moment she tried to prepare Meghan for what she believed was already happening once the couple’s royal romance became public knowledge.
Ina Garten says husband Jeffrey is ‘secret ingredient’ to life
Ina Garten hears from viewers around the country and gets to meet one of her biggest fans in person who asks Ina about her relationship with husband Jeffrey.Dec. 8, 2022.
See Dwayne Johnson holding his kids as they watch wife Lauren perform the national anthem
Dwayne Johnson can’t help but gush about his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their beautiful family. On Sunday Dec. 4, Hashian welcomed guests to the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for a football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks by belting out the national anthem. The next...
What to watch this holiday season: ‘Avatar,’ 'Babylon,’ more
“More Than That” podcast host Gia Peppers shares a list of new movies to watch this holiday season, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “Babylon.”Dec. 9, 2022.
