Jimmy Fortune, who toured with The Statler Brothers for 21 years, has a chance to break Bob Campbell and The Coachmen’s attendance record of 510 set at The Historic Masonic Theatre in 1994. Fortune will perform on stage at The Historic Masonic Theatre tonight, Fri., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and 407 seats had been reserved by Wed., Dec. 8, two days prior to the show. The late Bob Campbell was the first vocalist to replace Lew DeWitt, The Statler Brothers’ main songwriter, after DeWitt was sidelined by Crohn’s disease while on tour with The Statler Brothers, the opening act for Johnny...

STAUNTON, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO