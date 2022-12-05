Read full article on original website
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
Klamath Falls News
KCSO: Medford man arrested after pursuit
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM Deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road in Midland, Ore. - on a report of an individual making threats with a handgun while wearing a bulletproof vest. The...
KDRV
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct Tuesday morning. A DCSO report said just before 8:30 a.m. units were dispatched to the 200 block of Pruner Road in the Riddle area. Multiple people said that a man was jumping in and out of traffic repeatedly. Callers were concerned that the suspect was going to get hit.
mybasin.com
Medford Police Investigate Accidental Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown
On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
KTVL
Fire crew put out attic fire Thursday
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon on West 14th Street. According to officials, the fire originated in the attic. Crews were able to quickly contain and put out the fire. People were inside the home when the fire broke...
Klamath County installs road side camera
Klamath County has installed a roadside weather conditions camera at the intersection of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Clover Creek Road. Current images and additional information can be viewed at the following location. On the internet navigate to:. Departments. Public Works. Roads. Road Conditions and Cameras. Or the following link...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP SUNDAY
Two people were jailed following a traffic stop on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:40 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations, near the intersection of Crystal Ridge Court and Highway 99 North in the Oakland area. 26-year old Johnny Wells was detained...
KDRV
KTVL
Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
KDRV
Jackson County Search & Rescue saves man stranded in snow for two days
PROSPECT, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office's Search and Rescue team has saved the life of a 77-year-old man this morning after he was found stranded in the snow for two days. According to JCSO, SAR vehicle teams, along with a Snowcat, started looking for the man around 1:55...
KDRV
KDRV
Medford Police deliver after Monday night pizza restaurant armed robbery
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
mybasin.com
MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER PUBLIC TIP
RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. There is no further information at this time.
nbc16.com
Mother arrested after 19-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested a woman Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl. According to detectives, the overdose happened on Sept. 15 at a home on Derby Road in Butte Falls. The child was given multiple doses of Narcan and life-flighted to...
KTVL
TRAFFIC UPDATE: SR-89 reopens between McCloud and Azalea after big rig spinouts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, DEC. 8, 8:55 PM:. Caltrans District 2 confirmed State Route 89 has returned to normal between Interstate 5, in Azalea, and McCloud after multiple big rig spinouts. Scroll down to view breaking report. -- BREAKING, DEC. 8, 5 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials...
KTVL
Ask10: Will drivers get traffic lights at Highway 97 & Chiloquin?
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer Gary asked "South Chiloquin Road and Highway 97 is a dangerous intersection for the 65 MPH speed limit. Can you check if ODOT has any plans to install a traffic light or at least reduce the speed limit from 65 MPH?" News10 reached...
