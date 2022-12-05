ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gianna Triano
3d ago

Meanwhile. Some of us US born citizens are struggling with all the competition which has become overwhelming. Well qualified and unable to easily get interviews. Where’s the help for this segment?

gary Rodgers
3d ago

why didn't they hire USA citizens that were looking for work at the beginning, like it's been said over and over its hard enofe for people that live here. but bring in more competition. does this equal onto our low unemployment rate or green card don't count on unemployment.

Griff
3d ago

Don’t worry, you’re in California, they’ll take care of you at the expense of the working class. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

