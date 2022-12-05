ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says

Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
