Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Komets add defenseman Peters in trade with Wichita
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have traded with Wichita for the rights to defenseman Alex Peters. The Thunder will receive cash and future considerations. Peters played 13 games with Bakersfield of the AHL and has been loaned to the Komets. The team returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Report Card Night […]
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28)
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Come Home for Jets Matchup
Chicago hopes to rebound against Winnipeg after two consecutive shutouts on the road. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks are home bound and look to beat the Jets at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. The Chicago Blackhawks dropped a...
NHL
BLOG: Absences Forcing Line Shuffle in New Jersey
Unforeseen circumstances mean Blackhawks need to get creative for Devils matchup. Circumstances keeping key players out in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils necessitate Blackhawks adjustments to their lines. Toews Misses Morning Skate. Jonathan Toews did not practice during the team's morning skate at the Prudential Center. Head coach...
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Ducks
The San Jose Sharks are in Anaheim for a quick one-game road trip to take on the Ducks. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Goaltender Eetu Makiniemi saw action in the third period on Wednesday, marking his NHL debut. Jonah...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 9
* A two-goal lead may not be the worst thing in hockey, but it certainly isn't the safest. A team has erased a multi-goal deficit to at least tie the score on all but two game days through the past three weeks, with the Predators and Senators becoming the latest to do so.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ PIT - 10:14 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Sidney Crosby's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars. Murray makes...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.2022
Wranglers continue to pile up wins and fire on all cylinders. The Wranglers are the 'real McCoy'. Through 20 games this season, the Wranglers boast a record of 13-6-1, finishing a fast-paced November with four-straight wins. As December descends, it has become increasingly evident that this team is deep. Like,...
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.9.22 at BUF
PIT: 14-8-4 (32 points) | CBJ: 8-13-2 (18 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center for their second meeting of the 2022-23 season and the first of back-to-back games against Buffalo. In the last 11 games at Buffalo, Pittsburgh has gone 7-2-2, outscoring them 38-24 with a power-play conversion rate of 46.4% (13/28). The Penguins have points in 16 of their last 18 visits to Buffalo (13-2-3) dating back to Mar. 30, 2012. Pittsburgh enters tonight's game with points in seven-straight road games (6-0-1).
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH
Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 6 at Islanders
Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body injury) and Torey Krug (upper-body injury) will both miss Tuesday's matchup with the New York Islanders (6:30 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said both players would need further evaluation from team doctors before knowing whether the injuries would be more short-term or long-term.
NHL
Predators Drop Three-Game Winning Streak in 5-2 Loss to Lightning
Nashville Returns Home to Face Ottawa on Saturday Afternoon. The Tampa Bay Lightning cooled off the Nashville Predators' hot streak with a 5-2 win Thursday at AMALIE Arena. The Preds, unable to extend their win streak to four games, fell to 0-1-1 in the season series against Tampa Bay. The...
NHL
Sabres attempt to hold nine pucks in one hand after high scoring game
Buffalo creates own TikTok challenge, players show off unique strategies. The Buffalo Sabres have created TikTok's next viral trend. The Sabres attempted to hold nine hockey pucks in one hand in honor of their nine-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. An array of different strategies and grips...
NHL
BLOG: The Family Life of Kane
Patrick Kane opens up about growing up with three sisters and his life today with his two-year-old son. Patrick Kane has always been a family guy. That goes all the way back to his childhood in Buffalo, NY, when he grew up the older brother to three younger sisters. It's...
NHL
Coghlan Assigned To Chicago For Conditioning
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) on a conditioning stint. Coghlan, 24, has skated in six games with Carolina in...
NHL
AHL notebook: Prospects thriving after switching organizations
Lightning's Raddysh, Canadiens' Richard making most of new hockey homes. The American Hockey League sends a parade of young talent to the NHL each season, but it can be a place for second or third chances as well. Be it an injury, slower-than-hoped-for development, or running into heavy competition at...
