kisswtlz.com
Last Chance for Saginaw Residents to Apply for New Furnaces
Saginaw Residents have one more chance to apply for a furnace through the city’s Home Rehabilitation Program. Saturday, December 10th, city staff will be available in the City Hall Council Chambers to accept applications from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 p.m. Residents who are planning to apply need to fall below the ARPA Household Income Limit, which is 300% of the Low to Moderate Income levels, and must be up to date on taxes and city utility bills. Applicants will need to bring all relevant documentation with them on Saturday.
Liberty Bridge Scheduled to Reopen
Drivers will soon be able to cross Liberty Bridge in Bay City once again. Bay City Bridge Partners, the organization responsible for the repairs and upates to the bridge, announced on Wednesday that the bridge will reopen on December 22nd. In addition to new electrical and mechanical systems, it will feature a new driving surface, sidewalks, and lighting, as well as an electronic tolling system.
Vets Bridge Is Back Open
Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Bay City is open for traffic once again. The Michigan Department of Transportation shut down the Bridge after it became temporarily stuck in the open position Tuesday afternoon. MDOT says a drive shaft had gone out of alignment by roughly an inch, and they called in experts from out of state to address the issue. It carries M-25 across the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Lafayette bridges.
Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is needing a little help with a Bay City bridge. MDOT is calling in experts from out of state to examine a structural issue with Veterans Memorial Bridge, a part of the M-25 state trunkline that runs across the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Lafayette bridges. The bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon after it became stuck in the open position.
Liberty Bridge Set to Reopen with New Tolling System
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge will be opening back up for drivers later this month. Bay City Bridge Partners announced Wednesday that the reopening is set for December 22nd, exactly 10 months after its closure in February. The bridge will feature new deck surfacing, electrical, and mechanical systems, as well...
Merrill CEO Makes Large Donation to Hemlock Public Schools
Hemlock Public Schools have received a generous donation from the CEO of the Merrill company in Saginaw. Robert Yackel has given $100,000 to the school system’s Lockwood STEM Center. Yackel, a Hemlock High School graduate, says the students there are the future of the region who will help grow local companies. He says he plans on donating more in the future.
Genesee County Commissioner Dies Suddenly
Genessee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden died unexpectedly Wednesday at the age of 57. Nolden reportedly complained about not feeling well during commission meetings in the morning, and the City of Flint announced his passing at 2:00 in the afternoon. Nolden was elected to the board in 2014, serving on the Flint City Council prior to that. He was a teacher in Flint schools and served as executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House, where he oversaw recent efforts to raise money for rennovations.
Saginaw County Government Offices Closing Early Friday
On Friday, December 9 the Saginaw County Courthouse and Governmental Center and other county offices will close at 1:30 P.M. for a county employee holiday celebration. Residents are encouraged to utilize county services before 1:30 on that day. All offices will reopen next Monday, December 12 at 8:00 A.M. Many county services can be accessed online by visiting saginawcounty.com.
Saginaw Police Looking for “Grinch” Caught on Security Camera
Police in Saginaw are trying to identify a porch pirate who was caught on a resident’s security camera. In a post on Facebook the Saginaw Police Department said the man, who they call “the Grinch,” took Amazon packages off the resident’s porch right under the nose of a stuffed Grinch Christmas decoration.
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Midland Police Warning of Scammers Impersonating Police
The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a scam using their phone numbers. The department says that they’ve had several reports of scammers using their phone number to call people demanding money. The scammers claim that their victims have warrants, and say that unless they pay up they’ll be taken to jail.
