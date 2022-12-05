ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama moves into top five in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama came as close as a team can get to the playoffs without making it. The Crimson Tide is the first team out and will face the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama moved up without needing to play a game on conference championship weekend.

At No. 5, the Crimson Tide sits behind No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3TCU, No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Georgia.

With one game left on the schedule, there are a lot of questions left for this Alabama team to answer. Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the 2022 season comes to a close.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

