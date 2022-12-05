TREMONT — The Select Board appointed Jordan Wolfe to the last open at-large seat on the Comprehensive Plan Task Force at their Dec. 5 meeting. The term expires on June 30, 2023. Two applications were submitted for this appointment, which surprised the Select Board, since it is not often that town committees received more applications than the amount of available seats. Select Board member Kevin Thurlow moved to amend the bylaws of the Comprehensive Plan Task Force to allow for an alternate seat, which passed unanimously. The other applicant, Sarah White, was then appointed to the newly formed alternate seat. The Comprehensive Plan Task Force is now at full capacity with 11 members and one alternate member. Jordan Wolfe was also appointed to the Broadband Committee, which still has one remaining open seat to be filled.

2 DAYS AGO