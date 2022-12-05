Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MDI YMCA holds special swim lessons
BAR HARBOR — There will be special sessions of swim lessons held during winter break at the Mount Desert Island YMCA this month. Each group of lessons runs from Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30. The cost is $30 for YMCA members and $60 for nonmembers. All classes are 30 minutes long and are divided into the following levels:
Half-price passes available
ACADIA NATN'L PARK -- The annual "nearly half price" Acadia National Park passes are now available for purchase. The passes, which are on sale for $28, can be purchased at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, the Sand Beach entrance station (the only location accepting credit cards for payment), the Southwest Harbor/Tremont Chamber of Commerce, Harbor House in Southwest Harbor, as well as the Tremont and Mount Desert town offices. The sale is held during the month of December until the available number of passes sell out. The pass is good for one year from purchase.
Free rabies clinic for Mount Desert dogs
MOUNT DESERT — A free rabies clinic for dogs whose owners live in Mount Desert will be held this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Town Hall in Northeast Harbor. The rabies vaccine will be given by Dr. Brandi Smith, whose Go Vet Go practice is sponsoring the event along with the town of Mount Desert and the Swan Agency.
Acadia Fire 2022 December Futsal program gets underway
MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Fire has begun its 2022 December Futsal program for U8 to U18 players. The program is held during December and includes one-game sessions for one and a half hours per week. There will be a holiday break from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.
From farm to food pantry: How the Downeast Gleaning Initiative nourishes neighbors in need
BAR HARBOR — For more than two decades, Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative has partnered with farmers and food pantries across Hancock and Washington counties to turn fresh, local produce that would otherwise go to waste into meals for hungry Mainers. The program, which has been replicated across...
MDI winter sports open regular season this weekend
BAR HARBOR — After a number of preseason scrimmages, the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams prepare to kick off their regular season against John Bapst this weekend. The girls will play John Bapst on Friday at home, with the junior varsity game...
High school sports facilities need major improvements
BAR HARBOR — Several of the outdoor athletic facilities at Mount Desert Island High School are old, worn out and need to be replaced. “The tennis courts are nearing the end of their 25-year life span,” said Principal Matt Haney. “We are hoping to get one more season out of them, depending on what this winter does to them.”
$115K in fire equipment approved
MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Monday authorized Fire Chief Mike Bender to buy equipment for two fire stations at a total cost of about $115,000. The equipment for the Northeast Harbor fire station includes a breathing air compressor for $60,375, a firefighter gear storage system for $8,161 and “assorted strength and cardio fitness equipment” for $23,000.
JAX employee to lead Maine State COC
AUGUSTA — The Maine State Chamber of Commerce announced its board of directors has elected LuAnn Ballesteros, vice president of External and Government Affairs for The Jackson Laboratory, as board chair. Ballesteros’ two-year term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Current Chair Clif Greim of Frosty Hill Consulting...
Fire Pond Expansion
TREMONT — The Select Board voted to use up to $5,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funding to expand the fire pond on Marsh Road at their Dec. 5 meeting. The expansion of this fire pond has been discussed previously and had been approved before this meeting, but the funding for the project had not been approved as it had not been decided where the funding should be taken from. Tremont Fire Chief Keith Higgins attended the meeting and spoke about the importance of this fire pond due to its proximity to Tremont Consolidated School, especially now as the school considers possible additions to the building in the near future.
Select Board discusses potential short-term rental ordinance
TREMONT — The Select Board held a discussion on short-term rentals in town this week after being approached by residents asking for the topic to be considered. The discussion ended with a board vote asking the Planning Board to look into possible ordinances to address the issue. Resident Jayne...
Town to create ethics code for committees
MOUNT DESERT — On the recommendation of Town Manager Durlin Lunt, the Select Board on Monday authorized him to develop a code of ethics for members of town boards and committees. The board had previously asked him to get a legal opinion on conflicts of interest.
Committee Appointments
TREMONT — The Select Board appointed Jordan Wolfe to the last open at-large seat on the Comprehensive Plan Task Force at their Dec. 5 meeting. The term expires on June 30, 2023. Two applications were submitted for this appointment, which surprised the Select Board, since it is not often that town committees received more applications than the amount of available seats. Select Board member Kevin Thurlow moved to amend the bylaws of the Comprehensive Plan Task Force to allow for an alternate seat, which passed unanimously. The other applicant, Sarah White, was then appointed to the newly formed alternate seat. The Comprehensive Plan Task Force is now at full capacity with 11 members and one alternate member. Jordan Wolfe was also appointed to the Broadband Committee, which still has one remaining open seat to be filled.
Maine's four-year climate action plan explained
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s four-year Climate Action Plan from the Maine Climate Council, puts Maine on a trajectory to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. The Southwest Harbor Public Library is hosting a Camden Conference talk called “Maine’s Climate Action Plan and Community Action Opportunities” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.13 with Sarah Curran, deputy director of Climate Planning and Community Partnerships with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.
Winston Churchill Stanley
Winston Churchill Stanley, born Nov. 7, 1938, formerly of Mount Desert, passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at home in Lake Wales, Fla., where he resided with his youngest daughter and granddaughter.
Investment of Surplus Funds
TREMONT — The Select Board voted to invest $250,000 of the town’s surplus funds into a CD with Bar Harbor Bank and Trust at their meeting this week. Town Manager Jesse Dunbar proposed the investment due to an increase in interest rates which at the current 4.8 percent will yield a return of $12,292 in one year. With the return being as good as it is, the board decided that this would be a sound investment for a portion of the town surplus, which in total sits at roughly $1 million.
