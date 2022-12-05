ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

mdislander.com

Half-price passes available

ACADIA NATN'L PARK -- The annual "nearly half price" Acadia National Park passes are now available for purchase. The passes, which are on sale for $28, can be purchased at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, the Sand Beach entrance station (the only location accepting credit cards for payment), the Southwest Harbor/Tremont Chamber of Commerce, Harbor House in Southwest Harbor, as well as the Tremont and Mount Desert town offices. The sale is held during the month of December until the available number of passes sell out. The pass is good for one year from purchase.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen

BAR HARBOR — After being shuttered for six years, the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound will reopen its steamers in time for the next summer season. Under Aaron Jackson’s new ownership, the restaurant at 414 Bar Harbor Road will feature a fresh seafood market along with a 500-gallon saltwater tank aquarium to entertain dine-in patrons of all ages. A 38-foot lobster boat will be permanently docked next to the restaurant and serve up hand-spun, locally made ice cream.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

December 'Coffee with Constituents' events

BAR HARBOR — Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) is announcing two December “Coffee with Constituents” office hours events – one in person and one virtual – for residents of Senate District 7. The in-person meeting will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

School budget to include more staffing

BAR HARBOR — At a Tuesday evening meeting, the Bar Harbor School Committee approved a school budget for next year, which is projected to rise by 5.6 percent to include new staff positions and salary increases. Conners Emerson School Principal Heather Webster said the budget increases will enable the...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Shawn Dennis Scott (Hippy)

Shawn Dennis Scott (Hippy) passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. He was born in Bar Harbor on Nov. 25, 1974, to Stephen A. Scott and Lois A. (Murphy) Scott.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Jesup plans to break ground next year

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library capital campaign met its $12.5 million goal for expansion and renovation in September. The library has since extended the campaign in order to ensure follow-through on the project. All the money that has been raised is from private donors, including one $5...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Investment partner on hold for shuttered waste facility

ELLSWORTH — A delay in completing an investment partnership is the latest setback for the Municipal Review Committee, the volunteer board that has struggled to bring Hampden waste processing plant Municipal Waste Solutions (MWS) – recently renamed from Coastal Resources of Maine (CRM) – back online since it closed in 2019 from a lack of capital.
HAMPDEN, ME
Madeline D. Mitchell

Madeline D. Mitchell

Madeline D. Mitchell, 98, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Donald D. "Don" Allen

Donald D. “Don” Allen

Donald D. “Don” Allen, 91, died peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Augusta, the son of Osmond and Gladys (Walker) Allen.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Eddie S. Spurling

Eddie S. Spurling

Eddie Spurling died peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Eddie was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Ellsworth, the son of Sheldon E. Spurling and Blanche I. (White) Robbins.
ELLSWORTH, ME
mdislander.com

Maine's four-year climate action plan explained

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s four-year Climate Action Plan from the Maine Climate Council, puts Maine on a trajectory to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. The Southwest Harbor Public Library is hosting a Camden Conference talk called “Maine’s Climate Action Plan and Community Action Opportunities” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.13 with Sarah Curran, deputy director of Climate Planning and Community Partnerships with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

MDI basketball teams prepare for season opener after gritty preseason

WALDOBORO — Basketball preseason wrapped up on Tuesday with the boys’ team on the road at Medomak Valley High School and the girls’ team at home against Narraguagus. Despite varying levels of success across four scrimmages in the last week, coaches for both teams are encouraged by the progress that they’ve seen from their groups.
WALDOBORO, ME

