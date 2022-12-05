Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mdislander.com
Half-price passes available
ACADIA NATN'L PARK -- The annual "nearly half price" Acadia National Park passes are now available for purchase. The passes, which are on sale for $28, can be purchased at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, the Sand Beach entrance station (the only location accepting credit cards for payment), the Southwest Harbor/Tremont Chamber of Commerce, Harbor House in Southwest Harbor, as well as the Tremont and Mount Desert town offices. The sale is held during the month of December until the available number of passes sell out. The pass is good for one year from purchase.
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen
BAR HARBOR — After being shuttered for six years, the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound will reopen its steamers in time for the next summer season. Under Aaron Jackson’s new ownership, the restaurant at 414 Bar Harbor Road will feature a fresh seafood market along with a 500-gallon saltwater tank aquarium to entertain dine-in patrons of all ages. A 38-foot lobster boat will be permanently docked next to the restaurant and serve up hand-spun, locally made ice cream.
mdislander.com
Fire department goes shopping to make holidays brighter for community families
TRENTON — Trenton Volunteer Fire Department members went on their annual shopping trip for local families in need on Dec. 3. The firefighters have been buying gifts for families in town for many years, working in coordination with the local school to help those in the town who need it most.
mdislander.com
From farm to food pantry: How the Downeast Gleaning Initiative nourishes neighbors in need
BAR HARBOR — For more than two decades, Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative has partnered with farmers and food pantries across Hancock and Washington counties to turn fresh, local produce that would otherwise go to waste into meals for hungry Mainers. The program, which has been replicated across...
mdislander.com
December 'Coffee with Constituents' events
BAR HARBOR — Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) is announcing two December “Coffee with Constituents” office hours events – one in person and one virtual – for residents of Senate District 7. The in-person meeting will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at...
mdislander.com
School budget to include more staffing
BAR HARBOR — At a Tuesday evening meeting, the Bar Harbor School Committee approved a school budget for next year, which is projected to rise by 5.6 percent to include new staff positions and salary increases. Conners Emerson School Principal Heather Webster said the budget increases will enable the...
mdislander.com
Shawn Dennis Scott (Hippy)
Shawn Dennis Scott (Hippy) passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. He was born in Bar Harbor on Nov. 25, 1974, to Stephen A. Scott and Lois A. (Murphy) Scott.
mdislander.com
Jesup plans to break ground next year
BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library capital campaign met its $12.5 million goal for expansion and renovation in September. The library has since extended the campaign in order to ensure follow-through on the project. All the money that has been raised is from private donors, including one $5...
mdislander.com
Investment partner on hold for shuttered waste facility
ELLSWORTH — A delay in completing an investment partnership is the latest setback for the Municipal Review Committee, the volunteer board that has struggled to bring Hampden waste processing plant Municipal Waste Solutions (MWS) – recently renamed from Coastal Resources of Maine (CRM) – back online since it closed in 2019 from a lack of capital.
mdislander.com
Madeline D. Mitchell
Madeline D. Mitchell, 98, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in.
mdislander.com
Donald D. “Don” Allen
Donald D. “Don” Allen, 91, died peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at Mount Desert Island Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Augusta, the son of Osmond and Gladys (Walker) Allen.
mdislander.com
Eddie S. Spurling
Eddie Spurling died peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Eddie was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Ellsworth, the son of Sheldon E. Spurling and Blanche I. (White) Robbins.
mdislander.com
Maine's four-year climate action plan explained
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s four-year Climate Action Plan from the Maine Climate Council, puts Maine on a trajectory to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. The Southwest Harbor Public Library is hosting a Camden Conference talk called “Maine’s Climate Action Plan and Community Action Opportunities” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.13 with Sarah Curran, deputy director of Climate Planning and Community Partnerships with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.
mdislander.com
MDI basketball teams prepare for season opener after gritty preseason
WALDOBORO — Basketball preseason wrapped up on Tuesday with the boys’ team on the road at Medomak Valley High School and the girls’ team at home against Narraguagus. Despite varying levels of success across four scrimmages in the last week, coaches for both teams are encouraged by the progress that they’ve seen from their groups.
