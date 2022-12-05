ACADIA NATN'L PARK -- The annual "nearly half price" Acadia National Park passes are now available for purchase. The passes, which are on sale for $28, can be purchased at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, the Sand Beach entrance station (the only location accepting credit cards for payment), the Southwest Harbor/Tremont Chamber of Commerce, Harbor House in Southwest Harbor, as well as the Tremont and Mount Desert town offices. The sale is held during the month of December until the available number of passes sell out. The pass is good for one year from purchase.

