Taking a moment to appreciate art and the impact it has on students is important, and there’s no better time to do it than the holiday season. On Monday, December 5, Valparaiso High School held its 35th annual production of “This is Our Story.” Over 1100 students gathered to show off their skills for their friends and family. It was truly the perfect way to demonstrate the importance of art as well as get people in the holiday spirit.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO