Michigan City, IN

valpo.life

Valparaiso High School’s “This is Our Story” spreads Christmas cheer and a deeper appreciation for the arts

Taking a moment to appreciate art and the impact it has on students is important, and there’s no better time to do it than the holiday season. On Monday, December 5, Valparaiso High School held its 35th annual production of “This is Our Story.” Over 1100 students gathered to show off their skills for their friends and family. It was truly the perfect way to demonstrate the importance of art as well as get people in the holiday spirit.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego

Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
MISHAWAKA, IN
laportecounty.life

Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ invite the local community to spread some holiday cheer

Dozens of kids lined up to get their faces painted and cookies decorated at the annual Christmas at The Center. Hosted by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ at The Center at Donaldson, the Sisters invite the local community over for a fun, free night with the family. On top of cookie decorating and face painting, Joy to the World-themed activities included frame decorating, pictures with Santa, and refreshments such as hot cocoa.
DONALDSON, IN
abc57.com

Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing

NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
thesouthlandjournal.com

Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness

Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness (Gary, IN) – Committed to the overall health of communities of color, the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links, Inc. will once again celebrate Men’s Health and Wellness on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 3491 Broadway in Gary. This free event is open to the public and will feature health presentations focused on areas threatening the lives and wellbeing of African Americans men including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, prostate cancer and high cholesterol.
GARY, IN
valpotorch.com

Valpo tree lighting ‘22: fireworks, festivites

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Valparaiso University campus was buzzing with activity as the countdown to the annual tree lighting ceremony began. Hosted every year at the large evergreen tree outside the Christopher Center Library, the annual Valpo tree lighting event is often book-ended by other festive activities hosted in the Harre Union and around the tree.
VALPARAISO, IN
wyrz.org

Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
INDIANA STATE
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards

GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Cassopolis hopes to expand Stone Lake Beach after residents say it changed the town

CASSOPOLIS, MI. (WNDU) - Stone Lake Beach has been open to the public for two summer seasons. “One of the things we realized a few years ago was that we didn’t have a great community gathering space, and we had a beautiful lake right in our downtown that was just not being utilized. So, we created this amazing free community space,” says Emilie LaGrow, the Village Manger.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
WNDU

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot.  Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
CHICAGO, IL

