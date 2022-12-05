Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
valpo.life
Valparaiso High School’s “This is Our Story” spreads Christmas cheer and a deeper appreciation for the arts
Taking a moment to appreciate art and the impact it has on students is important, and there’s no better time to do it than the holiday season. On Monday, December 5, Valparaiso High School held its 35th annual production of “This is Our Story.” Over 1100 students gathered to show off their skills for their friends and family. It was truly the perfect way to demonstrate the importance of art as well as get people in the holiday spirit.
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego
Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
nwi.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
laportecounty.life
Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ invite the local community to spread some holiday cheer
Dozens of kids lined up to get their faces painted and cookies decorated at the annual Christmas at The Center. Hosted by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ at The Center at Donaldson, the Sisters invite the local community over for a fun, free night with the family. On top of cookie decorating and face painting, Joy to the World-themed activities included frame decorating, pictures with Santa, and refreshments such as hot cocoa.
abc57.com
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
Drone video captures high winds hit Michigan City lighthouse
Such an awesome look at last week’s sand-drifting, wave generating strong winds in Michigan City by drone from our friends at Timeless Aerial Photography! Stunning!!
thesouthlandjournal.com
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness (Gary, IN) – Committed to the overall health of communities of color, the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links, Inc. will once again celebrate Men’s Health and Wellness on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 3491 Broadway in Gary. This free event is open to the public and will feature health presentations focused on areas threatening the lives and wellbeing of African Americans men including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, prostate cancer and high cholesterol.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line killer charged after high school staff recognizes him as a former student, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old has been charged with murdering another passenger on the Red Line this summer after police released surveillance images of the killer and three people identified him as a former Chicago Public Schools student. Charles Carter was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary Marubio during...
WNDU
McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season for holiday gifts!. McDonald’s is showing its holiday spirit by offering $0.50 double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday only through the McDonald’s App. The offer is part of their “Szn of Sharing” promotion which features daily deals through Dec....
WNDU
Celebration of life service to be held Saturday for Elkhart mayor’s brother
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson is sharing new details on his brother’s celebration of life service. It will be held this Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart. Garvin Roberson, 70, had been missing for nearly a week until Michigan State...
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
valpotorch.com
Valpo tree lighting ‘22: fireworks, festivites
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Valparaiso University campus was buzzing with activity as the countdown to the annual tree lighting ceremony began. Hosted every year at the large evergreen tree outside the Christopher Center Library, the annual Valpo tree lighting event is often book-ended by other festive activities hosted in the Harre Union and around the tree.
wyrz.org
Indiana Board of Education Approves Three New Locally Created Graduation Pathways, Provides Indiana GPS Update
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
WNDU
Cassopolis hopes to expand Stone Lake Beach after residents say it changed the town
CASSOPOLIS, MI. (WNDU) - Stone Lake Beach has been open to the public for two summer seasons. “One of the things we realized a few years ago was that we didn’t have a great community gathering space, and we had a beautiful lake right in our downtown that was just not being utilized. So, we created this amazing free community space,” says Emilie LaGrow, the Village Manger.
WNDU
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said whether the shooters were in a car or on foot. Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head, killed while outside residence on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 6:27 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck to the head by gunfire.
