Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

You can get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents at McDonalds on Thursday and Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — If you love a good deal, you’ll probably love this. McDonald’s said it is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Customers who order through the app can take advantage of the deal on December 8 and December 9. The deal would be available again on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?

Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock offers greats events to be festive this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with Santa Land, the Candlelight at the Ranch and even a way to give back.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Set Likethis Nails Hand Painted Holiday Claws

Everyone has "that friend". You know, the one that always looks so amazing, so put together, and always lets their personal aesthetic shine through. For me, that's my friend Charisse. Clothes? Check. Makeup? Check. Hair? Check. And let's talk about her amazing nails. Charisse always has those enviable long and...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Enjoy Lubbock Christmas Caroling and Donate Food for a Good Cause

Nothing says holidays like giving back to others, or that stuff that falls from the sky called snow, but the next best thing aside from food are the songs. Songs, specifically holiday carols, seem to spark that holiday spirit in many of us because it is usually the first sign of the holidays. There is also the running gag of Mariah Carey defrosting just in time for December to sing her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own

How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘You just have to be vigilant:’ How to look out for hidden recording devices

LUBBOCK, Texas – Earlier this week, Seagraves Superintendent Joshua Goen was charged with invasive visual recording after a camera disguised as a phone charger was accidentally found inside a girls’ locker room. This whole incident has brought up the important conversation of secret recording devices and how to look out for those disguised as other […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, Is It Okay to Give A Used Gift For Christmas Charity?

A Lubbockite recently took to Reddit to ask a question that I've been mulling over this afternoon- is it okay to give a used item as a charity "gift"?. They say you should listen to your gut about most of these things, and I did have an immediate gut reaction-no. Not just "no" but "of course not", until I read a little further:
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Fresh On the Market: 4 Brand New Vintage Township Homes for Sale

Vintage Township is a highly desirable neighborhood in South Lubbock known for its unique layout and stylish homes. If you have been looking to move into this neighborhood but none of the existing homes pique your interest, maybe one of these brand new builds will. There are four of thse new homes for sale in Lubbock, and more on the way. Take a look inside:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

People in Lubbock With Loud Cars…Do Y’all Think You’re Cool?

Does it make you feel good going 50 miles an hour in your sports car down a residential road? Does it scratch some itch for you?. I'm sure this didn't need specifying, but loud cars irritate me. Actually, loud noises in general irritate me. However, there are times where loud noises are necessary and even welcome, like a concert. I expect it to be loud there. I do not expect it to be loud while I'm sitting in my living room.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

