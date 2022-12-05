Read full article on original website
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
hometownnewsnow.com
Liquor Approved for New Downtown Eatery
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is helping a new restaurant downtown by allowing it to expand its alcoholic beverage offerings. The La Porte City Council approved a three-way liquor license for Bon Viet by a unanimous vote Monday night. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the liquor license allows beer, wine, and liquor to be part of the menu. Beer and wine have been served there since the restaurant opened at the former T-Berry’s Diner at 501 Lincolnway.
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale
I was so excited that a new eatery opened up near my home in Wood Dale. This new eatery is a Korean fried chicken restaurant. I absolutely love Korean fried chicken and could not wait to check them out and give them a review.
abc57.com
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
matadornetwork.com
The 9 Best Dive Bars in Chicago
What distinguishes a dive bar from other drinking establishments? After all, every American city has its share of neighborhood tap rooms, corner bars, and taverns. For Chicagoans,the definition of a dive bar is an endless subject of debate. Local industry folk and watering hole regulars use strict guidelines to assess what is and isn’t a dive bar. How much is a domestic beer, for instance? It has to be under $5. Are the bathrooms clean, or covered in graffiti? They should be questionable at best. Can you order more than a two pour cocktail? If so, that’s not an authentic dive – it’s a cocktail bar. Dive bars in Chicago meet all these criteria.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
hometownnewsnow.com
Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Debuts Completed Renovation
Waldorf Astoria Chicago is celebrating the completion of its renovation across the grand chateau-style Gold Coast hotel. The refurbishment includes fully updated guestrooms and suites, the lobby, and spa, as well as debuts a redesigned Presidential Suite and introduces a new, spacious Astoria Suite. Guests are also welcome to enjoy all new food and beverage experiences including the lobby-level Peacock Lounge, the newly opened Brass Tack and the re-introduced, beloved Bernard’s cocktail lounge.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
This Chicago airport named ‘Best in North America’
CHICAGO — For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named Chicago O’Hare International Airport as the ‘Best in North America.’ The magazine also named O’Hare the ‘Best Airpot Dining’ experience for the third consecutive year. “O’Hare is a world-class airport that continues to modernize and grow to meet the needs of the traveling […]
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness (Gary, IN) – Committed to the overall health of communities of color, the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links, Inc. will once again celebrate Men’s Health and Wellness on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 3491 Broadway in Gary. This free event is open to the public and will feature health presentations focused on areas threatening the lives and wellbeing of African Americans men including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, prostate cancer and high cholesterol.
laportecounty.life
TESLA to Perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, April 21, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that TESLA will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $70 plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, December 2 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
harborcountry-news.com
Firefighters battle blaze at house in Three Oaks
THREE OAKS — A raging house fire at 11 Maple Street in Three Oaks was extinguished on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4. Three Oaks Fire Chief Dave Flick said the home was unoccupied and under renovation, and no one was injured while the blaze was being extinguished. He said Three...
travelawaits.com
Why Bird Lovers Will Flock To This National Park For A Unique Winter Event
Bird watchers and amateur naturalists alike in northern Indiana, as well as Chicago and its suburbs, will want to circle December 31 on their calendars — and not just because it’s New Year’s Eve. December 31 is also the day Indiana Dunes National Park will “facilitate” an...
