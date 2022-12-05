ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Dec. 9, 2022)

The Mendelssohn Club of Albany “Songs of the Season” @ The Egg (Hart Theatre), Albany. (7:30) “Groovin’ – Classic Rock Legends of the 60s and 70s” @ Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes. (8:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing?...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

SPAC Confirmed: NY Rockers Coming In 2023 With Famous Friends

They were at Saratoga Performing Arts Center this past August, they’ll be playing a special free New Years Eve concert here in Western New York on the 31st, and they’ll be back at SPAC this summer – these crowd-favorites have been loving the road lately. Goo Goo Dolls have announced their Capital Region return for 2023, and they’re bringing some very famous friends along for the tour.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Transitions opens new campus in Albany

Transitions, a program focused on building academic, career and life skills for young adults with autism and other learning differences is opening a new campus in Albany. A press conference and open house will be held to celebrate the opening.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Slavic Pentecostal Church of Evangelical Faith in Cohoes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Golubtsi, pierogis, and desserts […]
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 8

The search is on for a new State Health Commissioner, after Dr. Mary Bassett announced her plans to step down at the beginning of next year. And in Schenectady, a high schooler was slashed in the face by another student, police say. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Patent Medicine History: Schenectady’s Pink Pills for Pale People

Patent medicines, packaged drugs with incompletely disclosed contents, were plentiful and profitable in the United States from the period directly following the Civil War through the early twentieth century. Before the first Pure Food and Drug Laws were passed, the manufacturers and promoters of patent medicines made millions of dollars...
SCHENECTADY, NY

