Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
Related
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Dec. 9, 2022)
The Mendelssohn Club of Albany “Songs of the Season” @ The Egg (Hart Theatre), Albany. (7:30) “Groovin’ – Classic Rock Legends of the 60s and 70s” @ Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes. (8:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing?...
SPAC Confirmed: NY Rockers Coming In 2023 With Famous Friends
They were at Saratoga Performing Arts Center this past August, they’ll be playing a special free New Years Eve concert here in Western New York on the 31st, and they’ll be back at SPAC this summer – these crowd-favorites have been loving the road lately. Goo Goo Dolls have announced their Capital Region return for 2023, and they’re bringing some very famous friends along for the tour.
Tickets on sale Tuesday for Hamilton at Proctors
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Proctors announced Tuesday that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public Tuesday, December 13.
Free coffee and a movie at Albany Public Library
The Albany Public Library welcomes adults to free coffee and a movie at the Washington Avenue branch. Films will be screening every Wednesday for the rest of December.
Daughter for Hire celebrates 10 years of helping local seniors
Two New York friends celebrated 10 years of serving local seniors through their unique passion turned business—Daughter for Hire.
Lark Street BID announces Annual Chili & Chowder Stroll
Those looking to take a holiday stroll on Saturday afternoon will be able to sample chili and chowder from 13 restaurants.
Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar opening in Schenectady
According to Taste of Schenectady, a new restaurant, Caribe Spanish Restaurant & Sports Bar, will be opening soon in Schenectady. The family-owned business is excited to extend their cuisine past they're already successful Crane Street location, Mami's Spanish Restaurant.
Transitions opens new campus in Albany
Transitions, a program focused on building academic, career and life skills for young adults with autism and other learning differences is opening a new campus in Albany. A press conference and open house will be held to celebrate the opening.
cityofschenectady.com
City of Schenectady and Catholic Charities to Announce New ‘Schenectady Social Club’ Senior Program
SCHENECTADY – Mayor Gary McCarthy announced the Schenectady Social Club, a new partnership between the City of Schenectady and Catholic Charities of Schenectady Senior & Caregiver Support Services. The program will provide meals and activities for seniors at sites in the Bellevue, Goose Hill, and Hamilton Hill neighborhoods. The...
St. Peter’s, CDPHP reach contract agreement
St. Peter's Health Partners and CDPHP have reached an agreement on a new contract.
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
The Best Place To Live In New York
Moving is a stressful process, especially if you don't know where to move. There are many reasons why this city is the best place to live in New York.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Upcoming Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Slavic Pentecostal Church of Evangelical Faith in Cohoes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Golubtsi, pierogis, and desserts […]
Award-winning Illusive Restaurant serves up burgers and wings in Rensselaer
Illusive Restaurant and Bar is getting noticed for its elevated pub fare. The Chef and Owner, Joseph Ventrice, brought his unique flavor combinations to the News10 kitchen and revealed the recipe details to News10's Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed.
5 things to know this Thursday, December 8
The search is on for a new State Health Commissioner, after Dr. Mary Bassett announced her plans to step down at the beginning of next year. And in Schenectady, a high schooler was slashed in the face by another student, police say. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
newyorkalmanack.com
Patent Medicine History: Schenectady’s Pink Pills for Pale People
Patent medicines, packaged drugs with incompletely disclosed contents, were plentiful and profitable in the United States from the period directly following the Civil War through the early twentieth century. Before the first Pure Food and Drug Laws were passed, the manufacturers and promoters of patent medicines made millions of dollars...
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Middleburgh plans annual ‘miracle on main street’
Middleburgh's 22nd-annual "Miracle on Main Street" is slated for this Friday, December 9, from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Comments / 0