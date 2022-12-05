Read full article on original website
Celebrate the Holidays with Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band
One of my favorite lines from a classic Christmas movie is, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." Buddy the Elf definitely embodies the Christmas spirit, and as Jeri Christmas, I couldn't agree more with his thoughts on holiday signing!. Like I've said...
Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing
Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
kswo.com
Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week. Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
kswo.com
Lack of ADA-compliant homeless shelters in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Not every homeless shelter in town is easily accessible by those who are disabled. This is a problem one Lawton man recently ran into. James Skinner said he was looking for shelter at C. Carter Craine in Lawton when he was turned away for not being able to get up and down the stairs safely.
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (12/6 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Thick fog has rolled through Texoma this morning, and will continue to do so until the mid-morning hours when it will begin to dissipate. Nearly all of Southwest Oklahoma is under a dense fog advisory until 9:00 AM, so take precaution by leaving extra room between you and other drivers on the road and factor in extra time to your destination.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
bowienewsonline.com
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
USGS: 2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Oklahoma experienced a 2.8 magnitude earthquake near the town of Pocasset.
KOCO
Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
Win Cash for Toys at Kiowa Casino this Holiday Season
I always enjoy a trip to the casino, even when I don't win big. And in Oklahoma/North Texas, we have several great casinos to choose from! But during the holidays, as Jeri Christmas, I like using my extra cash to donate to a good cause. Luckily, Kiowa Casino and Hotel in Devol, Oklahoma, is hosting its annual Cash for Toys Drive this year!
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
Why Would Any Attack Come Through Fort Sill’s Front Gates?
As I was standing in the Orlando International Airport's security bullpen awaiting my turn to be felt up by TSA last week, one thought kept running through my mind. If the airport has fifteen miles of fence line, what makes authorities think a security threat is going to walk right through the front door? As our plane lifted to altitude, that thought started to focus on Fort Sill.
kswo.com
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
Frozen yogurt shop closes permanently
A local frozen yogurt shop has announced that they are permanently closed, effective immediately.
kswo.com
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week. Her parents, Angi and Micah Lipscomb, are pleading with the suspect to come forward. 21-year-old Krissy Lipscomb’s face is black and blue with bruises. She said around 1:30 p.m....
kswo.com
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in Lawton on Monday. LPD had a large police presence at the intersection of Rogers Lane and 38th around 5 p.m., where the remains were discovered. Details are limited at this time,...
kswo.com
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony charge has been filed in connection to a deadly crash back in September. Virgil Brooks, 44, is accused of being the driver of a Waste Connections trash truck on September 21 when a piece of plywood flew out of the truck, striking a vehicle being driven by Donald Ryans.
