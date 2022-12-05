ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

KLAW 101

Celebrate the Holidays with Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band

One of my favorite lines from a classic Christmas movie is, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." Buddy the Elf definitely embodies the Christmas spirit, and as Jeri Christmas, I couldn't agree more with his thoughts on holiday signing!. Like I've said...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing

Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week. Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Lack of ADA-compliant homeless shelters in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Not every homeless shelter in town is easily accessible by those who are disabled. This is a problem one Lawton man recently ran into. James Skinner said he was looking for shelter at C. Carter Craine in Lawton when he was turned away for not being able to get up and down the stairs safely.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (12/6 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Thick fog has rolled through Texoma this morning, and will continue to do so until the mid-morning hours when it will begin to dissipate. Nearly all of Southwest Oklahoma is under a dense fog advisory until 9:00 AM, so take precaution by leaving extra room between you and other drivers on the road and factor in extra time to your destination.
LAWTON, OK
bowienewsonline.com

OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’

Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
RANDLETT, OK
KOCO

Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Win Cash for Toys at Kiowa Casino this Holiday Season

I always enjoy a trip to the casino, even when I don't win big. And in Oklahoma/North Texas, we have several great casinos to choose from! But during the holidays, as Jeri Christmas, I like using my extra cash to donate to a good cause. Luckily, Kiowa Casino and Hotel in Devol, Oklahoma, is hosting its annual Cash for Toys Drive this year!
DEVOL, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Why Would Any Attack Come Through Fort Sill’s Front Gates?

As I was standing in the Orlando International Airport's security bullpen awaiting my turn to be felt up by TSA last week, one thought kept running through my mind. If the airport has fifteen miles of fence line, what makes authorities think a security threat is going to walk right through the front door? As our plane lifted to altitude, that thought started to focus on Fort Sill.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week. Her parents, Angi and Micah Lipscomb, are pleading with the suspect to come forward. 21-year-old Krissy Lipscomb’s face is black and blue with bruises. She said around 1:30 p.m....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in Lawton on Monday. LPD had a large police presence at the intersection of Rogers Lane and 38th around 5 p.m., where the remains were discovered. Details are limited at this time,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony charge has been filed in connection to a deadly crash back in September. Virgil Brooks, 44, is accused of being the driver of a Waste Connections trash truck on September 21 when a piece of plywood flew out of the truck, striking a vehicle being driven by Donald Ryans.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

