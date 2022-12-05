Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldies1035.com
Wagner residents reject Wagner City Council resolution of support for state three-lane highway proposal
In a 133 to 64 vote, the residents of Wagner soundly rejected the Wagner City Council’s resolution of support for the state three-lane highway proposal. The special election was held yesterday to decide whether residents would support the project for South Dakota Highway 46. In August, the Wagner City Council passed a motion to support the construction project. That decision was referred to a public vote. The $15 million project would turn the current four-lane highway into a three-lane road with a center-left turn lane. Yesterday’s vote may not have any bearing. The state Department of Transportation has added the reconstruction to its five-year plan and has scheduled it to be completed in 2025. The DOT does not need any approval to do the work.
pureoldies1035.com
City of Mitchell reminds residents of snow and ice removal policy
As the beginning of winter is upon us, the City of Mitchell Code Enforcement would like to remind everyone of the ordinances on snow and ice removal. Everyone should have safe access to our sidewalks during winter. That’s why the City of Mitchell requires that snow and ice be removed from public sidewalks within forty-eight (48) hours after snowfall ceases.
pureoldies1035.com
City of Mitchell declares snow emergency; plowing of streets to begin at 7 AM Friday
The City of Mitchell has declared a snow emergency. All vehicles shall be removed from Snow Emergency Routes or they will be subject to ticket and towing. No parking will be allowed on Snow Emergency Routes until after the storm is over and the streets have been plowed curb to curb.
pureoldies1035.com
Farmers Union celebrates Aurora County farm family
It’s difficult to share the Nightingale family’s farm story without discussing the sport of wrestling. “We are a wrestling family. My dad wrestled in college. He also coached wrestling. At one time, all of us kids wrestled,” explained Levi Nightingale. The youngest of the six Nightingale kids,...
pureoldies1035.com
Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties welcome new 4-H Youth Program Advisor
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is excited to welcome Lesley Rygaard as the new 4-H Youth Program Advisor for Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties. A Winner native and SDSU graduate, Rygaard participated in 4-H for 11 years. “From showcasing your art skills, or showing an...
pureoldies1035.com
Michael Heisinger, 72, Mitchell
Michael Heisinger, 72, of Mitchell, SD, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. A Celebration of Life will be 5-7:00 PM Friday, December 9, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
pureoldies1035.com
Martin Haase, 91 Mitchell
Martin Haase, 91, of Mitchell, SD, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. A private family graveside service will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in rural Dimock. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
pureoldies1035.com
Mitchell Middle School student struck by car at school
A Mitchell Middle School student was struck by a car this morning at the school. The incident happened at around 7:30. Police and ambulance services were requested and responded quickly. The student, who left in an ambulance, was alert and responsive. The driver of the vehicle remained on site and spoke with police.
pureoldies1035.com
James Hallman, 93, Kimball
James Hallman, 93, of Kimball, SD, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Platte Health Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, December 9, at Kimball Protestant Parish in Kimball. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00 PM at Kimball Protestant Parish. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Comments / 0