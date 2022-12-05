In a 133 to 64 vote, the residents of Wagner soundly rejected the Wagner City Council’s resolution of support for the state three-lane highway proposal. The special election was held yesterday to decide whether residents would support the project for South Dakota Highway 46. In August, the Wagner City Council passed a motion to support the construction project. That decision was referred to a public vote. The $15 million project would turn the current four-lane highway into a three-lane road with a center-left turn lane. Yesterday’s vote may not have any bearing. The state Department of Transportation has added the reconstruction to its five-year plan and has scheduled it to be completed in 2025. The DOT does not need any approval to do the work.

WAGNER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO