WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU women's basketball captured their first win of the season over East Central on Saturday, 86-71. This victory is the most complete game the Lady Bulldogs have put together this year. They came out of the gates hot, taking a 15-5 lead late in the first quarter. SWOSU extended this lead even further in the second quarter. Heading into halftime, they held a 46-34 advantage.

ADA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO