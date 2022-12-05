ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
OREGON STATE
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ohio deer gun hunting week numbers released

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week. The week ended Sunday, Dec. 4. Gun season re-opens for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the...
OHIO STATE
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
HAWAII STATE
8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
KENTUCKY STATE

