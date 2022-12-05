Read full article on original website
Bradley Elected Senate President, Names Leadership Team
CONCORD – State Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro was unanimously elected Senate President on Wednesday. Republican state Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, nominated Bradley, and Democrat Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, seconded his nomination. Soucy and Carson both said they started out with Bradley more than 30 years ago in the state...
Wakefield, New Hampshire Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students
I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too. Because it's one of those topics that, while you'll probably fall on one side...
Suit Claims Education Freedom Accounts Funded Illegally
CONCORD — The new Education Freedom Account program violates state statutes by using funds earmarked for public education for private programs, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday against Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. The suit challenging the funding for what has been described as the most expansive voucher program in...
Rochester Will Have a Run-Off Election, Scanlan and Packard Retain Roles
CONCORD – Voters in Rochester’s Ward 4 will have a run-off election for a House seat that ended in a tie. Republican Secretary of State David Scanlan survived a challenge by former state Senator Melanie Levesque, a Democrat, and Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, also won re-election on Organization Day at the State House.
WMTW
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. In mid-November, multiple threats of...
Laconia officials deny leading selection of developer, contradicting governor and commissioner
Laconia city officials disputed statements Wednesday from the governor and a state commissioner that they led the choice of a proposed buyer for the former Laconia State School who has no experience developing the kind of massive planned village she’s promising to create on the 220-acre site. And the head of a commission that has […] The post Laconia officials deny leading selection of developer, contradicting governor and commissioner appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCVB
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
Roger Wood Asks: Should NH Legalize Recreational Marijuana?
New Hampshire continues to be the only state in New England to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana. Bills have passed in the House only to be trashed in the Senate. Now there’s a new effort in this upcoming legislative session to legalize marijuana. There are those who advocate for such legislation. And there are those who are concerned about the health effects of the drug. Podcast producer Roger Wood spoke with Tim Egan, a long time supporter of enabling legislation, and Kate Frey, who is vice president In charge of advocacy for the nonprofit New Futures.
Confidence Vote Accurately Counted in NH 2022 Election Higher than 2020 & 2016
DURHAM, NH – Three-quarters of New Hampshire residents who voted in the 2022 general election are very confident their vote was accurately counted, and seven in eight say it was very easy to vote. Voters are more likely than in 2020 or 2016 to be very confident their vote...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
thepulseofnh.com
Concord Officials Begin Process Of Removing Three Homeless Camps In City
Concord officials have started the process of removing three homeless camps that are located in the city. They say they are taking action to get rid of the camps due to health and safety concerns. People who are at one camp near Everett Arena have been told that they have until December 15th to leave the state-owned property. The other two camps are located off Route 106 and near Locke Road. The city is trying to connect homeless individuals with a new place to stay since local shelters are currently full.
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire corrections officials say minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped. Officials said Jason Pedro was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return to the Calumet House in Manchester after a scheduled, off-site work shift.
WMUR.com
Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
Richard Rosen arrested for double voting in 2016 election, officials say
An 83-year-old man who has residences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said. Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one felony count of...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Resident Arrested In NH For Voting Twice In 2016 General Election
A Belmont resident was arrested by New Hampshire law enforcement Friday, Dec. 2 for allegedly voting in both Belmont and New Hampshire in the 2016 general election. In a press release dated Dec. 2, NH Attorney General John Formella said, Richard Rosen, 83, of Washington Street, Belmont, and Route 175, Holderness, N.H., was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Plymouth Circuit Court.
Judge Denies Injunction Blocking SWEPT Rate Setting in Education Funding Case
CONCORD — A superior court judge has denied a request to stop the state from setting tax rates for the statewide education property tax because the plaintiffs claim it does not meet constitutional requirements. In an order issued Monday, Rockingham Superior Court Judge David Ruoff denied both a request...
