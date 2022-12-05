ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

New Hampshire Bulletin

Laconia officials deny leading selection of developer, contradicting governor and commissioner

Laconia city officials disputed statements Wednesday from the governor and a state commissioner that they led the choice of a proposed buyer for the former Laconia State School who has no experience developing the kind of massive planned village she’s promising to create on the 220-acre site.  And the head of a commission that has […] The post Laconia officials deny leading selection of developer, contradicting governor and commissioner  appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Roger Wood Asks: Should NH Legalize Recreational Marijuana?

New Hampshire continues to be the only state in New England to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana. Bills have passed in the House only to be trashed in the Senate. Now there’s a new effort in this upcoming legislative session to legalize marijuana. There are those who advocate for such legislation. And there are those who are concerned about the health effects of the drug. Podcast producer Roger Wood spoke with Tim Egan, a long time supporter of enabling legislation, and Kate Frey, who is vice president In charge of advocacy for the nonprofit New Futures.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Concord Officials Begin Process Of Removing Three Homeless Camps In City

Concord officials have started the process of removing three homeless camps that are located in the city. They say they are taking action to get rid of the camps due to health and safety concerns. People who are at one camp near Everett Arena have been told that they have until December 15th to leave the state-owned property. The other two camps are located off Route 106 and near Locke Road. The city is trying to connect homeless individuals with a new place to stay since local shelters are currently full.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep

When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada.  But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
WMUR.com

Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
CONCORD, NH
belmontonian.com

Belmont Resident Arrested In NH For Voting Twice In 2016 General Election

A Belmont resident was arrested by New Hampshire law enforcement Friday, Dec. 2 for allegedly voting in both Belmont and New Hampshire in the 2016 general election. In a press release dated Dec. 2, NH Attorney General John Formella said, Richard Rosen, 83, of Washington Street, Belmont, and Route 175, Holderness, N.H., was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Plymouth Circuit Court.
BELMONT, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

