"By Christopher RugaberWholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool.The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Friday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month.Still, a measure of “core” producer prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, accelerated, rising 0.4% from...

15 MINUTES AGO