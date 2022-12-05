ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

eastlansinginfo.news

Applications Open for City Council Seat

With Lisa Babcock likely to be attending what will be her last City Council meeting as a member on Dec. 13, the City of East Lansing is sending out the call to those who wish to apply to be appointed for next year to fill her seat. Elected to City Council in 2019, Babcock was elected last month to serve as judge of 54B District Court alongside Molly Hennessey Greenwalt.
EAST LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Three Council Members Question DDA’s Finances as Bond Refinance Is Authorized

East Lansing’s City Council voted 3-1 on Tuesday night to authorize a refinancing of the Downtown Development Authority’s $5.1 million debt, originally acquired in 2009 for the purchase of the Evergreen Properties for big redevelopment. With Mayor Ron Bacon absent, Councilmembers George Brookover, Dana Watson and Jessy Gregg...
eastlansinginfo.news

What Happened at City Council This Week?

East Lansing’s City Council was down to four members this week, with Mayor Ron Bacon absent. No explanation was given for his absence. Here’s a round-up of what happened at the four-hour meeting:. Nine citizens came to speak in favor of the City Council passing a resolution declaring...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Ingham County Commissioner-elect Salisbury resigns

TUESDAY, Dec. 6 — Ingham County Commissioner-Elect Amy Salisbury has resigned from her post before she’s even been sworn in. “We have received her resignation by email,” said Ingham County Commission Chair-Elect Ryan Sebolt. “The resignation takes effect Jan. 1. We will be accepting it at our upcoming meeting.”
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Livengood: Chatfield scandal exposes unchecked influence of lobbyists

Lansing — The easiest way for a lobbyist to skirt Michigan's law requiring them to report buying food and drinks for lawmakers is to invite the legislators' staff and spouse — or both. Under Michigan's feeble lobby law, staff in the Michigan House and Senate are not "lobbyable,"...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WKHM

274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County

Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
State News

The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike

Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
EAST LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI

