Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
eastlansinginfo.news
Applications Open for City Council Seat
With Lisa Babcock likely to be attending what will be her last City Council meeting as a member on Dec. 13, the City of East Lansing is sending out the call to those who wish to apply to be appointed for next year to fill her seat. Elected to City Council in 2019, Babcock was elected last month to serve as judge of 54B District Court alongside Molly Hennessey Greenwalt.
eastlansinginfo.news
Three Council Members Question DDA’s Finances as Bond Refinance Is Authorized
East Lansing’s City Council voted 3-1 on Tuesday night to authorize a refinancing of the Downtown Development Authority’s $5.1 million debt, originally acquired in 2009 for the purchase of the Evergreen Properties for big redevelopment. With Mayor Ron Bacon absent, Councilmembers George Brookover, Dana Watson and Jessy Gregg...
eastlansinginfo.news
What Happened at City Council This Week?
East Lansing’s City Council was down to four members this week, with Mayor Ron Bacon absent. No explanation was given for his absence. Here’s a round-up of what happened at the four-hour meeting:. Nine citizens came to speak in favor of the City Council passing a resolution declaring...
Residents forced out of apartment complex after code violations
This comes after owners of Everett Apartments failed to meet code issues that have left some units in need of major repair.
lansingcitypulse.com
Ingham County Commissioner-elect Salisbury resigns
TUESDAY, Dec. 6 — Ingham County Commissioner-Elect Amy Salisbury has resigned from her post before she’s even been sworn in. “We have received her resignation by email,” said Ingham County Commission Chair-Elect Ryan Sebolt. “The resignation takes effect Jan. 1. We will be accepting it at our upcoming meeting.”
4 municipalities in Clinton County will need to throw $15M into their toilets
Southern Clinton County is throwing $15 million into the toilet...well, not exactly. The Southern Clinton County Municipal Utility Authority in DeWitt is getting an upgrade.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Michigan Board of State Canvassers approve partial recount of Props 2 & 3
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet in Lansing Monday to discuss Proposal 2 and Proposal 3.
Detroit News
Livengood: Chatfield scandal exposes unchecked influence of lobbyists
Lansing — The easiest way for a lobbyist to skirt Michigan's law requiring them to report buying food and drinks for lawmakers is to invite the legislators' staff and spouse — or both. Under Michigan's feeble lobby law, staff in the Michigan House and Senate are not "lobbyable,"...
Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
wkar.org
St. Johns Catholic church files lawsuit against Nessel over civil rights law
A Catholic church in St. Johns within the Diocese of Lansing is suing Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights over recent changes to the state’s civil rights laws. A ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court this summer said that members of the LGBTQ community...
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
Resident advised to use bottled water after dioxane discovery north of Ann Arbor plume
ANN ARBOR, MI - New testing has revealed dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in a residential drinking water well more than a mile north of the estimated boundary of the Gelman plume, pollution that has spread in local groundwater for decades. One sample at the home in Ann Arbor Township, north...
Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills
According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.
Clinton County parish files lawsuit to ‘defend religious liberty’
A Facebook post from the Diocese of Lansing lists potential examples of ways the parish could be held liable for "sex" discrimination.
State News
The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike
Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff
It's predicted up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to staff.
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Comments / 0