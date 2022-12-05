ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Rangers Game 28: Rangers at Vegas

The Rangers staged a dramatic comeback on Monday night, mounting a three goal third against St. Louis for the regulation win. They, of course, were awful before that, and it was really Jordan Binnington’s heroics that the Rangers were able to pull off the win. They temporarily saved Gallant’s job.
NY Rangers confidence is one helluva drug in strong win over Vegas

I think the Rangers confidence is back. Since the promotion of Alexis Lafrenière and Kaapo Kakko to the top line, and some other minor line juggles by the head coach, the Rangers have found their confidence. That top line is buzzing, and looks like a reincarnation of the GAG line. Under no circumstances can Gallant tinker with it, it operated at an 86.28 xGF% per Natural Stat Trick.
Thoughts on the NY Rangers bottom six roles, makeup, and getting the best out of the lineup

The Rangers placed Ryan Carpenter on waivers yesterday, which likely ends his Rangers tenure. Fourth line centers who win faceoffs are likely to be claimed, especially by teams like Colorado who have an all-injury lineup that looks like an All Star team. Placing Carpenter on waivers more or less solidified the NY Rangers bottom six, at least that’s what it looks like. The players may be set, but the roles are far from it.
Around the Farm: Rangers prospects earn World Juniors invites

Hello! I am going to be taking over the weekly prospect round-ups this season. My plan is to incorporate a couple new aspects to this coverage, including a general overview of our prospect news, along with a weekly 2023 NHL Draft prospect of the week! If you have any ideas or things that would like to see, please let us know. Let’s get started.
