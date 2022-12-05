The Rangers placed Ryan Carpenter on waivers yesterday, which likely ends his Rangers tenure. Fourth line centers who win faceoffs are likely to be claimed, especially by teams like Colorado who have an all-injury lineup that looks like an All Star team. Placing Carpenter on waivers more or less solidified the NY Rangers bottom six, at least that’s what it looks like. The players may be set, but the roles are far from it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO