nexttv.com
Video Biz Energy Use Trends Down ... But Will Soon Spike Anew Thanks to Unicast Streaming
Cord-cutting has reduced usage of power-hungry pay TV network infrastructure, but streaming is about to drive it to new heights, research company says. The good news: Cord-cutting has diminished the global use of power-hungry pay TV set-top boxes, as well as the grid-taxing network infrastructure these cable, satellite and telco video systems are based on.
Whacky Research Claim of the Day: Paramount Plus Provides the Best Value in Subscription Streaming, Ampere Analysis Says
Research company says U.S. consumers are paying, on weighted average, $5.94 a month for Paramount Plus but getting $8.62 a month in 'value'. The so-called "Mountain of Entertainment" is the best value in U.S. subscription streaming, Ampere Analysis says. How did the British research company come to make this bold...
Peacock Becomes DirecTV's Latest Integration as Operator Belatedly Adopts the Ol' 'Aggregator of Aggregators' Strategy
Nearly half a decade ago, Comcast stopped fighting Netflix and invited it on its X1 platform with its so-called "aggregator of aggregators" strategy. Now, with half a million customers reportedly walking out the door each quarter, DirecTV seems to be following the same recipe. The pay TV company has integrated NBCUniversal's Peacock into its DirecTV Stream UX and is offering the "Premium" partially ad-supported tier of the streaming service for $2.99 a month, 40% off the regular $4.99-a-month price.
'Wednesday' Pacing to Be Streaming's Biggest Show Ever - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Nov. 28 - Dec. 4
After recording Netflix's biggest ever debut week, it just had the platform's best seven days since 'Squid Game' Week 4 last year. Dark comedy Wednesday has captured the biggest two-week opening for a Netflix movie or TV show ever, growing its audience by over 20% in its second week with 411.3 million viewing minutes from Nov. 28 - Dec. 4.
Truthset Launches Collective To Verify Quality of Demo Data
Truthset, a data validation company, is launching Truthset Data Collective with 20 members and a suite of products designed to help the media evaluate the quality, accuracy and reliability of the data they're using for ad-buying transactions. “The current data ecosystem is built for scale, not accuracy,” said Scott McKinley,...
Analyst Upgrades Netflix as Top Dog in Streaming Struggle
Netflix, which teased its would-be streaming rivals for losing billions while it’s in the (Orange is the New) Black, gained a new supporter on Wall Street as Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded it to “overweight” from “equal weight.”. “Our deep dive into Netflix sees content...
Starz Bolsters Executive Ranks with Jimmy Hilburn, Susan Ievoli Hires
Starz has added to its executive ranks, naming Jimmy Hilburn as its chief marketing officer and Susan Ievoli as senior VP of publicity, events and awards. The premium network also promoted marketing executive Robin Chacko to executive VP, direct-to-consumer from senior VP, OTT marketing. Ievoli will report to Hilburn, while Hilburn and Chacko will report to Starz President of Domestic Networks Alison Hoffman.
Video Needs a Broader Sales Fluency
Specifically, 60% of video advertisers plan to increase their video spending, at a median increase of 20%. While linear TV and social video have captured advertisers’ fascination over the past few years, their 2023 focus will be more on CTV and digital video. Agencies are particularly bullish on the importance of CTV. They want the flexibility and precision that CTV enables, and they see it as less expensive than scaling linear TV investments.
TheGrio Sets 'Café Mocha TV' Travel Series
TheGrio network has teamed with Black female-targeted entertainment brand Café Mocha, to launch a new weekly series profiling the best in travel hot spots. The series, Café Mocha TV, showcases such travel destinations as Dubai, Paris, Barbados and South Africa as it takes viewers on a journey in search of finding and sharing the Black culture experience in each destination, according to the Allen Media Group-owned theGrio. Episodes feature influencers, celebrities, food and fashion experts, as well as a closing musical performance, according to the network.
Syndication Ratings: 'Tamron Hall' Is Thankful for Thanksgiving Highs
Tamron Hall was the only syndicated strip to sidestep a holiday downtrend and deliver a new season high in the week ended November 27, which included the long Thanksgiving weekend. Disney's talk strip, now in season four, improved 14% for the week to a 0.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, Tamron Hall’s best number of the season so far and 33% ahead of last year at this time.
Bally Sports Content Is Available to Samsung Smart TV Users
Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair Broadcast Group unit that runs the Bally Sports regional sports networks, said it made a deal that will let viewers download the direct-to-consumer Bally Sports Plus app on Samsung smart TVs. Bally Sports app users who are pay TV subscribers will be able to authenticate...
vMVPD Frndly TV Grows 40% To Top 700,000 Subs
Low-priced, G-rated streaming TV service Frndly TV said it surpassed 700,000 subscribers, an increase of 40% from the last time it released a subscriber number just over a year ago. The gains come at a time when people are cutting the cord and giving up pay-TV. virtual multichannel video programming...
Allison Wallach Named President Unscripted, Fox Entertainment
Fox Entertainment named Allison Wallach president, unscripted programming. The company also promoted Yasmin Rawji to executive VP, unscripted-network. Wallach, who had been executive VP and head of Fox’s unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment. In her new, expanded role, she will be responsible for Fox's unscripted programming specials and alternative development slate including The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Lego Masters and the upcoming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.
Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Tackles Primetime Crown
ESPN continued its strong fall season ratings run, topping the primetime ratings chart for the third consecutive week. The sports network averaged 2.3 million viewers during the week of November 28 to December 4 to beat out second-place Fox News Channel, which averaged 1.9 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen.
