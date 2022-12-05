Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine
Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
KEYT
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday. Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan. “She’s safe, she’s...
KEYT
US hits prominent Turkish executive with Iran oil sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on a prominent Turkish businessman reportedly close to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violations of U.S. restrictions on the sales of Iranian oil. The Treasury Department announced Thursday it was penalizing Sitki Ayan and a number of companies he and his family control for facilitating the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of Iranian oil for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Ayan and his firms have also laundered the proceeds of those sales, Treasury said. The sanctions include a freeze on any assets Ayan or the targeted companies may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing any business with them.
KEYT
Police move on suspected influence peddling at EU assembly
BRUSSELS (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Belgium say police launched 16 raids across Brussels as part of a probe into corruption and money laundering involving the European Parliament and an unidentified Gulf country. The prosecutors’ office said in a statement that four people were detained for questioning, one of them a former EU lawmaker. The statement says investigators recovered around 600,000 euros in cash, and seized computer equipment and mobile telephones during Friday’s raids. Prosecutors say the raids targeted assistants of EU lawmakers and that Belgium’s federal judicial police suspect the unidentified Gulf country of trying “to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament.” The parliament’s press service says the assembly is cooperating with Belgian police.
KEYT
131 civilians killed by M23 rebels in eastern Congo, says UN
BENI, Congo (AP) — A new U.N. report says rebels in eastern Congo have killed at least 131 people and inflicted “unspeakable violence” against civilians. The findings published this week in a preliminary investigation by the United Nations, accuses M23 rebels of killing men, women and children in two villages in Congo’s Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province last month. The investigation based on interviews with 52 victims and witnesses details a campaign of killings, stabbings, rapes, abductions and looting in Kishishe and Bambo villages, between November 29 and 30 by the rebels. While a cease-fire was agreed to last month, analysts say the attacks could lead to further violence.
KEYT
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military has passed the House. The bill approved Thursday directs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to rescind his 2021 order requiring COVID vaccination. The bill also provides nearly $858 billion for national defense, which is about $45 billion more than President Joe Biden requested. Lawmakers said the added spending is needed to help the U.S. military keep an edge over China and Russia. This year’s bill also supports a $4.6% pay raise for military members and the Defense Department’s civilian workers. The Senate is expected to approve the bill soon.
KEYT
UK sanctions 2 Moldovan oligarchs charged with corruption
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says two Moldovan oligarchs who are allegedly implicated in a one-billion-dollar bank fraud and other illicit schemes have been added to a new U.K. sanctions list. The two men, Ilan Shor, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, fled Moldova in 2019 as they faced a series of corruption charges. Moldova’s prime minister hailed the U.K. move Friday, saying that “the circle around the corrupt and thieves in the country is tightening.” Shor is a businessman born in Israel — where he has resided in exile since 2019. He also leads the populist, Russia-friendly Shor Party, which in recent months has organized large protests in Moldova’s capital against the pro-Western government. Plahotniuc is a powerful businessman and former politician.
KEYT
China’s Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs. His remarks on Friday likely seek to cast Beijing starkly different from Washington as America’s attention in the region wanes. Xi also urged the Arab states to conduct energy sales in the yuan currency, potentially divorcing the U.S. dollar from transactions in a region where the U.S. still stations thousands of troops across a network of local bases as a hedge against Iran. China’s hands-off approach could appeal to leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has faced widespread international criticism over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the still-raging war in Yemen.
KEYT
CNN Poll: Views of the state of the country are slightly improved, but Americans’ economic concerns remain
Americans’ views of the state of the nation have bounced back slightly since earlier this year, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, but public perception of the economy remains grim. Nearly half of Americans say they’re financially worse off than they were a year ago, the survey finds, with more than 90% expressing concerns about the cost of living and the majority cutting expenses in response.
KEYT
Pope weeps in Rome as he prays for peace in Ukraine
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has wept in the center of Rome as he prayed for peace in Ukraine. The moment came Thursday during an annual Christmas visit to venerate a statue of the Virgin Mary near the Spanish Steps. Francis paused and choked up, unable to speak precisely as he arrived at the part of the prayer where he said: “I would have liked to have brought you the thanks of the Ukrainian people …” The crowd of thousands of dignitaries, clergy and ordinary Romans realized the pope was overcome with emotion. They broke into applause and encouraged him to continue. He finished the prayer, saying that instead he must “present you with the pleas” of people “of that martyred land.”
KEYT
Brazil’s da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unveiling some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Haddad’s nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to stock market volatility amid pressure from financial markets for da Silva to make his choice known. Haddad is a former education minister who has been a member of the leftist Workers’ Party for more than 20 years. He has limited experience in the markets. Da Silva’s choice for a politician close to the party for the job rattled some experts.
KEYT
‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout now part of a deal himself
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who returned to Moscow after a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known outside the country as the “Merchant of Death” who fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts. At home, however, he is seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after being convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges in what his supporters called an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation. The former Soviet air force officer gained fame supposedly by supplying weapons for civil wars in South America, the Middle East and Africa. His clients were said to include Liberia’s Charles Taylor, longtime Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi and both sides in Angola’s civil war. Russia has pressed for Bout’s release for years.
KEYT
Putin denies Western accusations of nuclear saber-rattling
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the country’s nuclear arsenals as a deterrent factor in the Ukrainian conflict but demurred when challenged to make a pledge that Russia would not be the first to use them. Asked by a member of the presidential Human Rights Council to commit Russia to forswearing a first strike, Putin responded that such an obligation might prevent Russia from tapping its weapons even if came under a nuclear attack. Putin has repeatedly said Russia is ready to use “all available means” to protect its territory, but on Wednesday he rejected Western criticism of saber-rattling. “We aren’t going to brandish those weapons like a razor running around the world,” he said.
KEYT
Lebanese actress linked to Central Bank governor arrested
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials and the state-run National News Agency say an actress with links to the country’s Central Bank governor has been placed under arrest after showing up for questioning. The agency says a judge, acting on the request by Lebanon’s top financial prosecutor, on Friday ordered that Stephanie Saliba be arrested. She was questioned over allegations of “illicit enrichment and money laundering.” The report didn’t offer any reasons for her arrest. The governor, Riad Salameh, is being investigated in several European nations, including Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein, for potential money laundering and embezzlement. Salameh has repeatedly denied corruption charges.
KEYT
Officer injured in shooting amid tension in northern Kosovo
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police say armed men fired guns from a vehicle, injuring one officer. A statement Friday said a police officer was “slightly wounded” and a police car was damaged. The injured officer was taken at the hospital and police are investigating the case. Police have increased their presence to help with rising tensions in northern areas dominated by the ethnic Serb minority. The area includes four ethnic Serb-dominated communes in the north where a snap election will be held Dec. 18. Earlier this week, some election centers were damaged and shooting was heard in those communes, raising fears of the long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province, Kosovo. It’s not clear if voting will be held as normal.
Comments / 0