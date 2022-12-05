ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has wept in the center of Rome as he prayed for peace in Ukraine. The moment came Thursday during an annual Christmas visit to venerate a statue of the Virgin Mary near the Spanish Steps. Francis paused and choked up, unable to speak precisely as he arrived at the part of the prayer where he said: “I would have liked to have brought you the thanks of the Ukrainian people …” The crowd of thousands of dignitaries, clergy and ordinary Romans realized the pope was overcome with emotion. They broke into applause and encouraged him to continue. He finished the prayer, saying that instead he must “present you with the pleas” of people “of that martyred land.”

1 DAY AGO