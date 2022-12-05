Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning
Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85. Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice. "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure....
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training
Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
411mania.com
Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack. A number of talents and industry veterans are showing their support for Windham on social media, which you can see below. Additionally, a GoFundMe has started to help raise money...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV
Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
ETOnline.com
Mills Lane, Referee Who Officiated Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield 2, Dead at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most famous referees in boxing history, has died at age 85. Lane, famous for his catchphrase "Let's get it on," refereed many famous fights, including the notorious "Bite Fight" when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear. Lane had a brief career as a professional boxer...
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets New Ring Name In AEW
It appears that AEW star W. Morrissey has a new ring name. In a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling's official account, a graphic for an upcoming match refers to him as Big Bill. AEW announced that Big Bill and his colleague from The Firm, Lee Moriarty, are set to...
ringsidenews.com
Richard Holliday Reveals That He Is Battling Cancer
Richard Holliday is one of the top stars MLW has to offer. For years, he has been making a huge name for himself on the independent scene. At MLW, he won the Tag Team Titles one time with MJF and was also the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion. Despite a promising career, he revealed recently that his health is a cause for concern.
WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More
Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up
The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.
