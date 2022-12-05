ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW

Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
MiddleEasy

Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear

Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
The Spun

Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning

Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85. Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice. "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure....
PWMania

Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”

Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training

Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
nodq.com

WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023

As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo

Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw

Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV

Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
wrestlinginc.com

W. Morrissey Gets New Ring Name In AEW

It appears that AEW star W. Morrissey has a new ring name. In a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling's official account, a graphic for an upcoming match refers to him as Big Bill. AEW announced that Big Bill and his colleague from The Firm, Lee Moriarty, are set to...
ringsidenews.com

Richard Holliday Reveals That He Is Battling Cancer

Richard Holliday is one of the top stars MLW has to offer. For years, he has been making a huge name for himself on the independent scene. At MLW, he won the Tag Team Titles one time with MJF and was also the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion. Despite a promising career, he revealed recently that his health is a cause for concern.
Us Weekly

WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More

Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano

Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up

The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.

