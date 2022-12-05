ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

DL Zaimir Hawk details Iowa State commitment

When Iowa State lost a defensive lineman commit last week, it opened the door for Zaimir Hawk. And the rising prospect from Hillside (N.J.) High jumped on the opportunity this weekend as he committed to the Cyclones at the end of his official visit. He built a relationship with defensive...
AMES, IA
New Jersey defensive lineman Zaimir Hawk commits to Iowa State

Following a visit and offer from Iowa State, Hillside (New Jersey) defensive tackle Zaimir Hawk has committed to the Cyclones, Hawk announced on social media. Hawk measures up at 6-2 and 295 pounds on the defensive line, with good strength and an ability in the run game as well. Hawk is awaiting his rating from 247 Sports.
AMES, IA
Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
IOWA CITY, IA
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa

Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
