4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
DL Zaimir Hawk details Iowa State commitment
When Iowa State lost a defensive lineman commit last week, it opened the door for Zaimir Hawk. And the rising prospect from Hillside (N.J.) High jumped on the opportunity this weekend as he committed to the Cyclones at the end of his official visit. He built a relationship with defensive...
New Jersey defensive lineman Zaimir Hawk commits to Iowa State
Following a visit and offer from Iowa State, Hillside (New Jersey) defensive tackle Zaimir Hawk has committed to the Cyclones, Hawk announced on social media. Hawk measures up at 6-2 and 295 pounds on the defensive line, with good strength and an ability in the run game as well. Hawk is awaiting his rating from 247 Sports.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa basketball picked up its second loss in three games on Sunday as the Hawkeyes fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, in Iowa City in the Big Ten season opener for Fran McCaffery's bunch. The Hawkeyes are now 7-3 on the season and are 0-1 in Big Ten play. Here is what...
Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 75-56 victory over Iowa State
Iowa basketball picked up a much-needed 75-56 win Thursday night as the Hawkeyes took down the Iowa State Cyclones in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It was win No. 500 for head coach Fran McCaffery as a collegiate head coach. Here is what to like and what not to like from the Hawkeyes'...
