BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Someone shot two men on Thursday night in Bristol, Virginia, and the alleged shooter is still at large, police say. Sgt. Steve Crawford told News Channel 11 Friday morning that one of the injured men has since died, and the other remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to […]
TBI says fugitive captured after search in Cocke County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
993thex.com
Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child
A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
wcyb.com
Police: Greeneville man accused of raping child shoots self when police arrive
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man accused of raping a child shot himself to death Tuesday when police arrived at his home to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The...
SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incident at Volunteer High School
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Volunteer High School involving students ingesting drug-laced cookies.
Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after shooting; investigation continues, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night left one person injured. The Asheville Police Department confirms officers were dispatched Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in west Asheville. Authorities tell News...
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Tennessee shooting, bragged about killing
Two men who police say bragged about shooting another man they had gone to confront have both been charged with first-degree murder after police allegedly found evidence two different handguns were used.
supertalk929.com
Sullivan County SRO under investigation dies from self-inflicted gunshot
A school resource officer with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday. A release from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office said the officer was terminated from his position and then found dead a short while later at his home. Cassidy said his...
Gray man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims […]
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report
A courthouse in Rogersville was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man was seen walking around outside wearing a clown mask and carrying a crossbow, according to a release.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
WCSO: Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary; funds for bond to go to nonprofit
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s a mean one — and a naughty one — but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found a way to use his Christmas crime to help others. The WCSO on Wednesday arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. “We long thought it was a crime ring, but the […]
Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation
A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
wjhl.com
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for …. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder. SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say. SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say. Bristol VA Council approves $12m landfill sidewall...
Elizabethton police, school leaders looking into video of juvenile punching cat
Police and school leaders in Elizabethton are looking into an incident involving a juvenile and an animal.
