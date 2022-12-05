Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
Colorado’s Biggest Teddy Bear Toss Is This Saturday. What Is It?
In Colorado, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Not just because of the holidays, but because it means it's time for the biggest teddy bear toss in all of Colorado. Are you ready?. What Is A Teddy Bear Toss?. If you're a fan of hockey or sports in...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Watch: Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon
A 22-year-old Oregon horse with no eyes broke three Guinness World Records: highest free jump by a blind horse, most flying changes by a horse in one minute and fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
Tip Colorado Amazon Drivers For “Free” This Holiday Season. How?
'Tis the season all around Colorado and beyond, and while for most it's "wonderful," for our local delivery drivers, it's the most stressful time of the year. What if there was a way to thank them that didn't cost you anything?. How Can We Tip Amazon Drivers This Holiday Season?
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Disney On Ice Took Over Colorado All Weekend! You’ll Love These Pix
Colorado loves Disney and you could tell at the packed Ball Arena all weekend, as Disney on Ice took over the Mile High City. Here are some awesome pictures we took. Pictures From Disney On Ice Road Trip Adventures In Colorado. I don't remember if Disney on Ice was a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
