Stellantis to indefinitely idle Illinois plant, cites EV costs
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLA.MI) on Friday said it will indefinitely halt operations at an assembly plant in Illinois in February, citing the rising costs of electric vehicle production.
Court Orders Celsius to Return $45M in Crypto Stored in Custody Accounts
US bankruptcy court has ordered Celsius to return approximately $44 million worth of crypto back to clients, who stored their assets in custody accounts, Bloomberg reports. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. On Wednesday, US Judge, Martin Glenn, said...
Ledger Unveils New Crypto Wallet Made with iPod Designer
France-based cryptocurrency hardware wallet developer Ledger has revealed a new product made in a collaboration with iPod designer Tony Fadell. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new credit-card-sized device called Ledger Stax supports not only traditional cryptocurrencies, but...
Starbucks Launches NFT-based Loyalty Program in US
Starbucks has launched its new loyalty program for select users in the US. The so-called Starbucks Odyssey program is available in beta to the first Starbucks Rewards members and employees in the US. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to reportedly halve partners’ bonus pool
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon seems to have put the firm’s esteemed partners on his “naughty list” this year. The Wall Street tycoon will shrink the bonus pool for the roughly 400 partners by as much as half, according to a report. While the decision won’t be finalized until the end of the year, the move to cut back on compensation is part of Solomon’s larger effort to boost shareholder returns as Wall Street profits slump, Semafor reported Friday. The Goldman partners — who will receive bonuses at the beginning of the new year — typically receive compensation in line with the prestigious...
FTX secretly funded crypto news site - Axios
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX secretly funded media company the Block for over a year with money sent to the Block's chief executive, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources.
U.S. Currency Bears Signatures of Two Women for First Time in History
"For the first time in U.S. history, two women's signatures have been printed on U.S. currency. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba had their Jane Hancocks etched into the history books. "Two women on the currency for the first time is truly momentous," Malerba told the Associated Press.Malerba is also the first Native American person to serve in the role of U.S. Treasurer, and Yellen is the first woman to head up the Treasury department after being appointed by President Joe Biden last year. Previously, she was the chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and...
Hedge Fund Sues Grayscale Over GBTC Shares
New York-based hedge fund Fir Tree Capital Management has filed a lawsuit against crypto investment firm Grayscale Investments, asking the court to oblige the firm to buyback shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which are now trading at a 43.6% discount. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short...
Wall Street falls as US inflation slows but remains hot
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Friday, after a new report showed that inflation is slowing less than hoped just days before Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates again. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%. Smaller company stocks fell even more, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower. The indexes marked their first losing week in the last three. The U.S. government reported that prices paid at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October’s wholesale inflation rate of 8.1%, but it was still slightly worse than economists expected. “There’s a sense that inflation has plateaued, but that said it’s still sticky and the Fed is most likely going to have to push harder,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
Music Player Winamp Adds Support for NFTs on Ethereum, Polygon and Matic
Classic MP3 player Winamp is now supporting audio/video-content in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company announced in a press release that starting from the latest desktop update for Windows, users can...
