When you take your pup to a holiday event, you expect to have a jolly good time. What you don’t expect is for your fur baby to get hurt, much less die. Unfortunately for one Washington State dog mom, that’s exactly what happened when her beloved canine was electrocuted by a Christmas light display. Holiday […] The post Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State appeared first on DogTime.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO