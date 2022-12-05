Read full article on original website
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home...
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
KING-5
'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18. Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.
Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student at Baker Middle School
A male student was caught on camera beating a teenage classmate inside a school hallway. Now the victim’s father is calling for action. The assault happened eight days ago in the hallway at Baker Middle School. Jamar Pollard says Tacoma school officials took too long to stop the beating...
Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State
When you take your pup to a holiday event, you expect to have a jolly good time. What you don’t expect is for your fur baby to get hurt, much less die. Unfortunately for one Washington State dog mom, that’s exactly what happened when her beloved canine was electrocuted by a Christmas light display. Holiday […] The post Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State appeared first on DogTime.
koamnewsnow.com
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield near Seattle
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles with a vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow. Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving...
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy arrested in Tacoma armed pot shop robbery, will be tried as adult
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of an armed pot shop robbery in October, which involved several suspects who have not yet been identified. On Monday, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
q13fox.com
Man shot multiple times after assault inside Tukwila home
TUKWILA, Wash. - A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times in an altercation inside a Tukwila home. According to Tukwila Police, officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting in the 15200 block of 40th Ave. S. Officers said they found...
Closing arguments heard in trial of man accused of killing couple found washed ashore in suitcase
SEATTLE — Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday in a disturbing case involving bodies washed ashore on Alki Beach. The bodies were found in suitcases that were discovered on a rocky shore by a group of teenagers making a TikTok video more than two years ago. Prosecutors say 64-year-old Michael...
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
KOMO News
Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night
SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Burien
A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Burien Monday. Yamilery Perez-Deveraux was last seen near 14th Ave SW in Burien Dec. 5. She is 5-feet-2 inches tall, 95 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
Seattle Man Makes It Easy to Ditch Blinds With This Window Privacy Hack
And it looks pretty great too!
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend
A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
Driver of snow-covered car on SR 16 gets hefty ticket
It may be a cliché, but sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words. That was the case in Kitsap County on Sunday afternoon, when someone called 911 to report a car that was driving erratically on State Route 16, according to WSP. “The vehicle drove 5 additional...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest suspect accused of child molestation in the middle of his dinner date
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Seattle last week. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives started an investigation into a suspect accused of molesting children and sexual exploitation in September. On Friday, Dec. 2, officers spotted the suspect of a restaurant, and arrested...
