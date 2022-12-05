ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

KING-5

'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18. Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.
TUKWILA, WA
DogTime

Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State

When you take your pup to a holiday event, you expect to have a jolly good time. What you don’t expect is for your fur baby to get hurt, much less die. Unfortunately for one Washington State dog mom, that’s exactly what happened when her beloved canine was electrocuted by a Christmas light display. Holiday […] The post Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State appeared first on DogTime.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot multiple times after assault inside Tukwila home

TUKWILA, Wash. - A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times in an altercation inside a Tukwila home. According to Tukwila Police, officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting in the 15200 block of 40th Ave. S. Officers said they found...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night

SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach

YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
YELM, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend

A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

