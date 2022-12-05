Read full article on original website
19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.
more961.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
wfxrtv.com
Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Hampton Ave. and Oak Ave.
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One confirmed fatality in three-vehicle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police is reporting that a three-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Augusta County has resulted in one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting...
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
Mob attacks Newport News police car, department makes moves to improve officer safety in response
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a group of people attacked a police officer's car during the overnight hours of Sunday. The investigation began when an officer responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of McManus Boulevard and Turnberry Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Woman injured following overnight shooting at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club
According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
Man dead after shooting in Newport News Wednesday night
A shooting in Newport News left a man dead Wednesday night. It happened just before 8:35 p.m. in the area of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
Suspect reaches over drive-thru, points firearm during attempted robbery at Portsmouth Mcdonald’s
Police say they are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at a McDonald's location in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.
Residents displaced after house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Officials in York County responded to a house fire Thursday morning that left residents in need of help. According to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, a call came in about the fire right before 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive.
York Co. school bus assistant arrested after allegedly spraying 7YO with cleaning solution
According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, it was reported the student spit on 70-year-old David Blackwell which resulted in Blackwell spraying the student with the solution.
York K-9 officer loose at Kings Mountain State Park
A York County Sheriff's K-9 officer got loose from his handler on Wednesday.
WAVY News 10
4 displaced in Chesapeake house fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Four people have been displaced as the result of a fire to a home Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Melonie Court in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. There were no injuries, according to Capt. Steven Bradley of the Chesapeake Fire Department. Investigators...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in Franklin stabbing; suspect arrested
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Franklin. The woman was found with multiple stab wounds when officers responded to the 600 block of Hayden Drive, off South Street, just after 1 p.m. The 61-year-old victim later...
WDBJ7.com
Plea agreement set in case of fatal Buena Vista explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Prosecutors and the defense have reached a plea agreement in the case of a man accused of involuntary manslaughter after an explosion that killed four people. A plea hearing will be scheduled in the case of Phillip Westmoreland, according to his attorney, Rob Dean. A...
