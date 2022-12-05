Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Twenty-two years of myths, legends, rumors, and pies
Bill Miller of Malibu Kitchen says goodbye after more than two decades By Benjamin Marcus Special to Malibu Times Think of the final scene of Cinema Paradiso, where after many years away, the famous movie director returns to the small Sicilian town that shaped him, and he sees all the characters who were part of […] The post Twenty-two years of myths, legends, rumors, and pies appeared first on The Malibu Times.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
Thrillist
A Boutique Hotel Reopens in West Hollywood After a Dapper Revamp
The reborn Palihouse West Hollywood has 95 stylish rooms, a new sushi bar, and a jaunty perspective. The intersection of 3rd Street and Orlando is wild at rush hour, a maelstrom of cars desperate to find some secret route through the crush of West Hollywood traffic, burning rubber to get to the next red light as fast as they can. So much the better, then, to be three stories above it, on the stylish deck of a suite at the new Palihouse West Hollywood, drinking in crisp winter air and crispier sparkling sake from Mezzanine Sushi downstairs.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
westsidetoday.com
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!
The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram. The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
Eater
One of Spain’s Biggest Chefs Arrives at Westfield Century City Next Year
More Spanish food is coming to Los Angeles next year, adding to the sudden influx of power players and big paella names landing on the West Coast lately. Casa Dani, a notable New York City spot from famed modernist chef Dani García, is set to open at the Westfield Century City mall in 2023, taking up a prime position in one of the Westside’s busiest retail centers.
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
Santa Clarita Radio
Five Tips For Living In Los Angeles
Whether you are currently living in Los Angeles or are thinking about moving to the City of Angels, there are plenty of things you should know. Los Angeles is a city unlike any other. It is unique. It is a sprawl. It is a dynamic place full of contrasts. There are rich people and poor people, luxury and depravity. More than just about anything, the entertainment industry has an incredible impact on the city and the people who come here. When you have just moved to LA or are planning on moving to the city, continue reading for five tips on living in Los Angeles.
Eater
LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month
Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
architizer.com
OFFICEUNTITLED’s Vision for the Tower on Sunset Reflects the Flamboyant West Hollywood Energy
Tower on Sunset – The project is a 24-story mixed-use tower with residential units (109 market-rate, 47 inclusionary), amenities, outdoor space, office, retail/restaurant, and an interactive digital sign. Building on the culture and history of Sunset Blvd., the Tower on Sunset was formed around iconic views of West Hollywood and Los Angeles. These view corridors define the tower and generate the sculptural nature of its curving floor plates. The design embraces the history of one of L.A.’s most iconic streets and reimagines the tower typology to capture the essence of the city itself. The project site also contains the historic Crosby building, Bing Crosby’s former office, designed by Ronald J. Webb in 1937. This historic California landmark will be relocated on-site. The project is currently in the Entitlement process in West Hollywood and continues to evolve with input from the city and its residents.
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
Thrillist
The Best Places to See Snow Near San Francisco
Northern California has it all—beaches, wine country, and, during the winter, plenty of quaint mountain towns with fresh snow. Just a short drive from San Francisco, these charming destinations create tons of opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, sledding, snowshoeing, and more. And if you just want to curl up next to a fire with a good book and a toasty cocktail, well, they’ve got you covered there, too. Read on for some of the most magical, snow-covered getaways within driving distance of SF.
