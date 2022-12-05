Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.

