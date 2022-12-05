Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline
The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets New Ring Name In AEW
It appears that AEW star W. Morrissey has a new ring name. In a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling's official account, a graphic for an upcoming match refers to him as Big Bill. AEW announced that Big Bill and his colleague from The Firm, Lee Moriarty, are set to...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Didn’t Give Anthony Bowens Permission To Yell ‘Scissor Me Daddy’
Anthony Bowens is looking to be one of the exciting prospects in All Elite Wrestling. One half of The Acclaimed is currently enjoying his time in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, the AEW President did not give the heads-up to Bowens for a popular catchphrase that he screamed out. Anthony...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Was Asked by Kevin Owens if He Could Do a Dusty Rhodes Tribute for WarGames
In his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes. The former WWE Universal Champion competed in the match alongside Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, and Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn), but the babyface team fell short.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More
Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Apologizes For Botch On Raw
Monday Night Raw is a live show which means the Superstars of WWE don’t get to do a second take when they leave it all in the ring. This week on Raw, Austin Theory faced off against Mustafa Ali, and during the match there was a scary botch when Ali and Theory fell from the top rope when Ali went for a frankensteiner on Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Teases The Judgment Day Invading WWE SmackDown
Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Once Admitted To Taking Steroids
The Rock is perhaps one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. From being a kid who had only seven dollars left in his pocket at one point to becoming the highest paid actor in Hollywood, The Great One has certainly come a long way. However, back in the day, The Rock admitted to taking steroids to build his physique.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
Joe Rogan Says There's 'Not a Chance' Dwayne Johnson Isn't on Steroids
"The Rock should come clean right now." Rogan said of musclebound screen star Johnson on his podcast.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Has Signed More ROH Talent That Hasn’t Been Revealed
Ring Of Honor went on an indefinite hiatus last year, which ended up shocking fans. This led to the company letting go of all of its contracted talents at the same time. Tony Khan eventually bought the company and it seems he has signed even more talent from ROH. AEW...
