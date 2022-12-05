The University of Oregon has earned a spot as a top graduate school for entrepreneurship studies for 2023 in the Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine’s rankings. The Oregon MBA, which houses the Lundquist Center for Entrepreneurship, is the #6 graduate entrepreneurship program on the West Coast, and #32 in the world.
During its Dec. 6 meeting, the University of Oregon Board of Trustees received and unanimously approved a presidential profile that will be used in the search for the university’s next president. The profile, based on feedback from 40 meetings and in-person and virtual forums, calls for the next leader...
Comments / 0