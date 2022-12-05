ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Preparations for the event will lead to road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Florida man killed in Midland Co crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person is dead and another was injured after a crash on Tuesday morning at Farm to Market 307 and Country Road 1050. DPS says a crash between two semi-trailer trucks happened when a Freightliner truck that was heading northbound on CR 1050 failed […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead.  According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released.  The homicide investigation is ongoing, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating deadly crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a portion of Highway 191 closed for several hours Thursday morning.  Around 6:30 a.m. on December 8, officers with MPD’s Traffic Division were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 5700 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the vehicle […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event. Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Juvenile Justice Center goes back out for bid

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County needs a new juvenile justice center. “We have a lot of structural problems with the building,” said Maria Sosa, the Ector County Assistant Chief of Juvenile Probation. Not to mention a new setup to hold children. “Right now, it’s just a great,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Lost Books closes its doors permanently

MIDLAND, Texas — Lost Books will be closing its doors permanently after being open for a little over one year. The business was created as part of the Midland Micro Market. They said the Micro Markey will continue to build relationships with the community moving forward. Lost Books will...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22. A Spring treat is in the forecast for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure to our south is keeping Arctic air well to our north. West to southwesterly winds will keep temperatures above seasonal levels with highs this afternoon in the lower to upper 70s. Wednesday temps will be near 70. A passing disturbance will put more clouds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm for parts of West Texas.
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

South Midland bar and grill receives designation for alcohol

Elisama Corzo appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission a second time Monday, seeking a specific use designation to serve the sale of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at Texas Lodge Bar & Grill at 503 E. Interstate 20, suite 130. This time she was successful as commissioners unanimously...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Walk-On’s in Midland supporting family after former employees death

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walk-On’s in Midland is rallying around the daughter and partner of an employee who was murdered this summer. “He was just funny, his personality was giant, he had a big heart and was just a good guy,” said Amber Bland. Former Midland Walk-On’s employee...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Street race ends in arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance.  According to an Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
Midland, TX
