Cotton Flat road construction making it harder for Midland residents to get around town
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland resident Ben Weihrich gets around town to run his errands in his wheelchair. "I live 3.2 miles from this intersection Midkiff and I-20. 45 mins to get in town and do my shopping and another 45 home," he said. However, now it's taking him even...
Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Preparations for the event will lead to road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at...
Impressive West Texas Christmas Drive-Thru Trail Of Lights Has Over 25,000 Visitors Annually!
Stay in your vehicle, turn on some Christmas music and get ready to enjoy a West Texas tradition and Christmas Delight!. • COMANCHE TRAIL FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS IN BIG SPRING TEXAS!. Address: 100 Whipkey Dr, Big Spring, TX 79720. Phone: (432) 264-2323. HOURS: 6pm-10pm through December 25th. Free Admission. The...
47-Year-Old Rigoberto Eduardo Fernandez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland County (Midland County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Midland County on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050 at around 8:38 a.m.
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.
Florida man killed in Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person is dead and another was injured after a crash on Tuesday morning at Farm to Market 307 and Country Road 1050. DPS says a crash between two semi-trailer trucks happened when a Freightliner truck that was heading northbound on CR 1050 failed […]
MPD investigating stabbing death at Hometowne Studios
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning incident that left one person dead. According to MPD, around 5:00 a.m. on December 8, officers responded to a stabbing at Hometowne Studios on S Midkiff Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. The homicide investigation is ongoing, and […]
MPD investigating deadly crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a portion of Highway 191 closed for several hours Thursday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 8, officers with MPD’s Traffic Division were called to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 5700 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the vehicle […]
City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event. Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500...
Ector County Juvenile Justice Center goes back out for bid
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County needs a new juvenile justice center. “We have a lot of structural problems with the building,” said Maria Sosa, the Ector County Assistant Chief of Juvenile Probation. Not to mention a new setup to hold children. “Right now, it’s just a great,...
Lost Books closes its doors permanently
MIDLAND, Texas — Lost Books will be closing its doors permanently after being open for a little over one year. The business was created as part of the Midland Micro Market. They said the Micro Markey will continue to build relationships with the community moving forward. Lost Books will...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22. A Spring treat is in the forecast for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure to our south is keeping Arctic air well to our north. West to southwesterly winds will keep temperatures above seasonal levels with highs this afternoon in the lower to upper 70s. Wednesday temps will be near 70. A passing disturbance will put more clouds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm for parts of West Texas.
Toy And Coat Drive To Benefit Midland And Odessa Families Currently Accepting Donations
'Tis the season to give presents, fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la! Do you like my singing? For real though, it is absolutely the time of year that we start seeing lots of giving trees, Salvation Army red kettles, Angel trees, and toy drives. Hopefully, many of us give to at least one and if by chance you haven't yet, allow me to suggest one.
MISD school board chooses lone finalist for superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position. The finalist named in the meeting is Dr. Stephanie Howard. Howard's most recent position was superintendent of Crane ISD, according to board president Bryan Murry.
South Midland bar and grill receives designation for alcohol
Elisama Corzo appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission a second time Monday, seeking a specific use designation to serve the sale of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at Texas Lodge Bar & Grill at 503 E. Interstate 20, suite 130. This time she was successful as commissioners unanimously...
Walk-On’s in Midland supporting family after former employees death
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walk-On’s in Midland is rallying around the daughter and partner of an employee who was murdered this summer. “He was just funny, his personality was giant, he had a big heart and was just a good guy,” said Amber Bland. Former Midland Walk-On’s employee...
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
Street race ends in arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Former Midland Christian employees amend lawsuit against City of Midland, police officers
MIDLAND, Texas — The "Midland Christian Five" have submitted an amended complaint to a federal judge concerning their lawsuit against the City of Midland and the three police officers involved in their arrests. The original lawsuit, which was filed in late August 2022, claims Jared Lee, Dana Ellis, Matthew...
