From the time she was a little girl, Tara Bernie wanted to be a reporter. “On Sesame Street, there was a character nicknamed Guy Smiley,” Bernie says. “He was a reporter, he wore a trench coat, hat, and had a microphone in his hand. And he would come flying in from the side of the screen with whatever his report was. Whatever he was doing, I just was so enamored with that, and I was so excited every time he would just come flying in and give me up to date information. I would always joke that I was him, a reporter. I would use my thumb as my microphone; just as some girls would be in the mirror with a hairbrush singing, I would be reporting.”

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO