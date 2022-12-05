Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bake to Delight Offers Cheer and More Throughout Year
Crepe cakes that call for twenty individually made crepes layered with whipped cream and custard. Macaroons in a rainbow of colors and flavors. Black and white spiral cookies with chocolate lava centers. And the family favorite: coffee buttercream cakes. This is a sampling of the delicacies baked by 16-year-old Aaron...
MISSING KIDS
Sindy was last seen on June 7, 2022. Morristown Police Department (New Jersey) 1-973-292-6656. Yessica may use the date of birth July 15, 2005. East Orange Police Department (New Jersey) 1-973-266-5000. Elijah Lee. Missing Since Mar 6, 2020. Missing From Wayne, NJ. DOB Dec 2, 2002. Age Now 19. Sex...
Morris County’s Own Rob Asaro — Funny, Fearless and Found Himself
An unlikely pair travel cross-country in Rob Asaro’s new play Lost Again, inspired by the playwright and Parsippany native’s own adventures on the road as a stand up comic. Most recently it had its limited run at The Tank in New York City. Lost Again is about two...
Berkeley Heights Painter Seeks Transcendence on the Canvas
Katie Weiss spent a good portion of her life in Queens, Brooklyn, and on the Upper West Side before coming over to Berkeley Heights, where she has lived for the past twenty years. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut in Clothing and Textiles, and a graduate degree in Painting from Queens College.
Morristown’s Tara Bernie Has Been Blessed with a Career She Loves
From the time she was a little girl, Tara Bernie wanted to be a reporter. “On Sesame Street, there was a character nicknamed Guy Smiley,” Bernie says. “He was a reporter, he wore a trench coat, hat, and had a microphone in his hand. And he would come flying in from the side of the screen with whatever his report was. Whatever he was doing, I just was so enamored with that, and I was so excited every time he would just come flying in and give me up to date information. I would always joke that I was him, a reporter. I would use my thumb as my microphone; just as some girls would be in the mirror with a hairbrush singing, I would be reporting.”
All Seven Schools in Roxbury Township Earn Sustainability Certification
All Seven Schools in Roxbury Township Earn Sustainability Certification. All seven schools in Roxbury Township have met the requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification, bringing the total number of certified schools across New Jersey to 352. As leading examples of sustainability excellence, these schools provide outstanding learning opportunities for their students and join an established cohort of recognized schools across the state.
Sister Cities: Roxbury, New Jersey, Meet Roxbury, Vermont
Roxbury, Vermont, was granted on November 6, 1780, chartered on August 6, 1781, but was not officially settled until 1789. Located in the center of the state, there is a marker on the eastern side of Roxbury that cements this claim. Route 12A runs north and south and bisects the...
Randolph Native Walks Across America to Support Homeless Vets
2020 Seton Hall University graduate Tommy Pasquale, 24, is heading from New Jersey to California—on foot. The Randolph native will be embarking on this adventure to raise much needed awareness for the National Coalition of Homeless Veterans, which reports that on any given night in the US, there are up to 38,000 former members of the armed forces that have no place to call home.
Lincoln Park Communications Expert and Former Teacher Distills Life Lessons, Experiences into Writing
A little over twenty years ago, after the passing of his wife, Frank Plateroti closed down the international production company he had been operating. In regular contact with the Communications department over at William Paterson University, he was offered a chance to teach communications courses, and he agreed. What started...
Livingston’s Newark Academy Girls Tennis Makes Waves in NJ High School Tennis
It was a banner year for the Newark Academy girls tennis team, as it finished the season at 17-3 and earned the No. 4 rank in the state. Additionally, the Minutemen captured the Newark Academy Tennis Invitational and were the runner-up in the Essex County Tournament (ECT). Individually, sophomore Ayanna...
Love of Music Brings Randolph Couple Down the Aisle
Joshua (Josh) Coyne, grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Alessandra (Allie) Altieri, grew up in Randolph, nearly a thousand miles apart. Yet music would bring the two together. That music first formed a bond, then a friendship and then love and marriage on October 23, 2022. The link that brought them together was the Manhattan School of Music. The same school that the former Director of Music at Resurrection Parish, Rick Edinger, and Assistant Giovanna Reyes-Mir attended. In fact, the four knew each other while at the school.
Local Lutheran Church Recognized for Public Welcoming Statement
Abiding Peace Lutheran Church has been recognized by Reconciling Works (formerly Lutherans Concerned/North America) as the most recent Reconciling in Christ (RIC) congregation in Morris County, NJ. This recognition comes after the congregation voted to officially adopt a public statement of welcome for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions, and a commitment to racial equity. The statement reads in part,
Roxbury High School Aviation Flies to New Heights in Third Year
Courtesy of a generous partnership with curriculum from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Roxbury High School for the past two years has offered an official Aviation course program for grades 9 to 12. Mike Gottfried and Chris Blough, both members of the school’s staff of science teachers, are...
Saint Philomena Parish Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its Church Building
On Christmas Eve in 1972, over 1,000 parishioners gathered at 5 p.m. at Saint Philomena Roman Catholic Parish in Livingston to celebrate the first Mass inside their new church building. A few hours later, another over 1,000 congregants attended Midnight Mass. The first Mass was celebrated by then-Pastor Monsignor William...
Stanhope Musician Discusses his Journey in Music, Hard Work, and Faith in Christ
Musician David Torok was born and raised in Brockport, NY, a town in the western end of Upstate New York, about twenty minutes outside of Rochester, and an hour out of Buffalo. After getting married and moving out with his new bride, he is living in Stanhope, which he describes in sighs and whispers as calm, scenic, and very lively.
Summit Police Department Assists Officer Karen Stenstrom Sauers
The Summit Police Department, Summit Fire Department, Summit PBA Local #55, Summit FMBA #54, Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad and city officials are joining together to raise awareness about the immediate need for a living donor kidney transplant for Summit Police Officer Karen Stenstrom Sauers. Karen was diagnosed at age...
The Tones Band Performs a Three-Decade Mix of Classics
NK Architects of Morristown (with offices as well is New York City and Philadelphia), President, Stephen Aluotto, admits it. Playing music is something he casually refers to as his “therapy.”. “It’s something that I’m comfortable doing,” says Aluotto. “There’s a physical aspect to it. When you’re playing rock and...
Glory Days: Butler High School Football 1982 & 1983
From 1967 to 1981, legendary Butler High School Bulldog head football coach Jack Davies and his teams averaged almost eight wins a season, won a number of Suburban Conference championships, but a state title for the gridiron-talented school was elusive. That all changed in 1982, when the Bulldogs – featuring...
