Read full article on original website
Related
Why is CPS collecting most property tax revenue in years despite plummeting enrollment?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....
Did Your Property Taxes Go Up? Here's What to Look For and What You Can Do
If you live in the Chicago area, you may have seen your property taxes go up, but what can you do about it?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas this month released a new property tax analysis as second installment bills were issued, with due dates set for the end of December. Her office noted that "homeowners and businesses will likely see higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods seeing big increases."
vfpress.news
Broadview To Demolish Eyesore Commercial Property
The derelict building at 2412 S. 9th Ave. in Broadview, which will soon be demolished thanks to the village’s partnership with Cook County. | File. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A derelict commercial building in Broadview that the mayor called one of the village’s...
RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit 'collapse'
(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority's five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the collapse of public transit in the Chicago area. "Beginning in 2026, the system could face a $730 million annual budget gap," according...
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
suburbanchicagoland.com
State probes dark money in re-election of controversy-plagued County Commissioner Sean Morrison
State probes dark money in re-election of controversy-plagued County Commissioner Sean Morrison. Some $300,000 in money from a dark PAC set up to fight Illinois tax hikes made its way into the campaign coffers of beleaguered Cook County Commissioner and Failed Cook County Republican Party boss Sean Morrison. The Illinois Election Board is investigating complaints the transfer of the funding to Morrison’s cook county re-election bid November 8, 2022 is improper. A state hearing set for Dec. 20, 2022.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
Jury awards $2.6M to 3 Lake County workers fired by clerk
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $2.6 million to three former Lake County employees who claimed the county circuit court clerk fired them because they supported her opponent in the 2016 election. One of Lake County Circuit Court Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein’s first acts after taking office in December 2016 was […]
‘It is unacceptable’: Corruption left Latino residents with rising property taxes, alder says
Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood was among the areas in the city where property taxes rose the most between 2020-2021. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said a corrupt system has left Latino homeowners on the hook with much larger tax bills.
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
qrockonline.com
Shakeup at the Will County Board Speakership
A shakeup at the Will County Board on Monday. The board is split even between democrats and republicans, 11-11. A vote was held for speaker. But when the vote occurred, Denise Winfrey (D-Joliet) was absent. Winfrey had to catch a flight. The final was vote elected longtime republican Judy Ogalla from Monee, 11 to 10. Had Winfrey were present, the vote would have ended in a tie and Will County Executive, Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is the tie breaker, likely, going to the democrat. But a big upset for the democrats giving the speakership to the republicans.
Financial advisor accused of cheating elderly client out of more than $400,000
The Cook County Public Guardian has filed a lawsuit accusing a financial advisor of “ripping off” a 76-year-old woman. Priscilla Eddings started working with Citibank investment advisor Helen Caldwell in 2017.
WNDU
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 191 unionized employees at MonoSol are nearing the one-week mark of a labor strike over their newest contract proposal. “I feel MonoSol really doesn’t care about anything but their bottom line,” expressed utility operator Brandon Arnett. Teamsters 135 represents the employees and said...
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
Chicago Board of Education Vice President offers thoughts as he resigns
When I was appointed to the Chicago Board of Education in June 2019, I knew my prior experiences — as a teacher, a Chicago Public Schools employee, an educator collaborating with over 30 districts, a CPS parent, and a member of a Local School Council — still might not prepare me for the duties of effectively governing our large and complex district. What I didn’t know was what awaited us in...
‘Hopefully you hired a good lawyer’: Mayoral candidates file objections day of deadline
CHICAGO — At least six petition objections were filed against mayoral candidates’ petitions to run for office Monday, the final day on which they could do so during the election process. As petitions were filed last minute, candidate Ja’Mal Green vocalized his wishes to file an objection against Willie Wilson, alleging Wilson failed to live […]
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2