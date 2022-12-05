Read full article on original website
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog
POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
Riverside teen suffered suspected overdose at school after taking fentanyl-laced pill, police say
A 15-year-old student at Arlington High School who suddenly stopped breathing last month during a suspected overdose on campus had taken a fentanyl-laced pill she bought on social media, according to police.
proclaimerscv.com
Elementary School Principal in California Commits Suicide After Child Endangerment Charges
An elementary teacher and former school principal in California committed suicide after he jumped from a parking structure at Disneyland. Christopher Christensen, 51 years old, was the former principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California. During his 22 years of service to the school district, he had previously served as the principal at various schools.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman tortured by her ex tricks him and makes her escape in Walmart, California cops say
A woman held captive by her estranged boyfriend engineered her own escape by persuading him to drive her to Walmart, California authorities reported. The 25-year-old man took her to a secluded spot near Lytle Creek, where he “beat, raped, and stabbed her multiple times,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
newsantaana.com
Orange H.S. locked down after a student fight involving a knife
Today at 1:07 p.m., the Orange Police Department received a call regarding a student in the Orange High Health Office with a laceration to his hand. The victim reported he was involved in a fight with a known juvenile from Orange High School. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
Claremont High School choir students allege adult misconduct, sparking investigation
Allegations of inappropriate conduct by adults toward some Claremont High School choir students has sparked an investigation by police and the school district.
foxla.com
Man arrested in Corona road rage incident
CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
Azusa shooting: Victim identified by family as 16-year-old as residents express safety concerns
A teenager who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified by family members as a 16-year-old, and residents in the area are concerned following two violent murders.
foxla.com
The Abbey in West Hollywood swarmed by deputies after man seen with gun
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was armed with a gun inside the popular West Hollywood gay club The Abbey. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, security reported the man just after midnight Thursday and were able to give authorities a description of him.
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
newsantaana.com
Two women have accused a monk at a Santa Ana Buddhist temple of molesting them when they were little girls
Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.
3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
5 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at park in Santa Clarita, authorities say
Five people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl and being found in two parked cars in Saugus, authorities said.
Man shot, arrested after trying to steal goat from San Marcos home
A man is facing multiple charges, accused of trespassing onto a yard in an attempt to steal a goat and a dune buggy Monday afternoon, which resulted in him being shot.
3 students hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis at middle school in Moreno Valley
Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting food containing marijuana, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Fire officials responded to the school, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., around noon after receiving reports that four students had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance. Three of those students were transported […]
Irvine Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Pimping
An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
KTLA.com
33-year-old Westlake High School employee arrested for sending illicit images to juvenile
A 33-year-old Conejo Valley School District employee was arrested for sending inappropriate and illicit images to a female juvenile via social media, authorities announced on Monday. Administrators at Westlake High School reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, according to a department news release.
