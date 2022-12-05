Read full article on original website
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
Hellmann and Logmore make tracking air cargo shipments easier
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Finnish startup Logmore are jointly launching a passive dynamic QR data tracker for cargo shipments. “Hellmann Smart QR” measures temperature, humidity, light and shocks. It generates a new QR code with each measurement, which is displayed on the device and can be downloaded via cell phone camera upon cargo arrival.
Peru has its sixth president in four years. But its economy keeps humming. Why? | Opinion
News reports say Peru is one of the world’s most unstable countries. That’s not true, says Andres Oppenheimer.
FedEx Express establishes direct commercial presence in Nigeria
FedEx Express is benefiting from e-commerce growth and air cargo capacity constraint. Source: FedEx. FedEx Express has established a direct commercial presence in Nigeria in a bid to meet the country’s growing international shipping demands. The company said that with a direct presence in the country, businesses and customers...
Logistics UK’s new head of trade and devolution
Image source: Logistics UK; Nichola Mallon. Logistics UK has appointed Nichola Mallon as Head of Trade and Devolved Policy. With over 14 years of experience working within local government, the devolved Assembly and government in Northern Ireland (NI), Mallon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. Kate...
Emirates SkyCargo adds UK to its home delivery shopping platform
Emirates Delivers, the e-commerce platform of Emirates SkyCargo, has added the UK for United Arab Emirates-based customers seeking fast delivery for their online shopping. Thousands of UAE-based shoppers have been using Emirates Delivers to shop from US retailers since it launched in 2019. It now enables customers to shop from...
MNG Airlines to be listed on the NYSE
Turkish freighter operator MNG Airlines is to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) via an agreement with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp in a transaction expected to have a pro-forma enterprise value of $676m. The Istanbul-based carrier has over 15,000 corporate customers across 41 countries with more than...
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
American Airlines’ new head of cargo outlines key priorities
It’s been six weeks since Greg Schwendinger took up the role of president of American Airlines Cargo when Air Cargo News spoke to him for the first time and so far, it’s been a “fantastic experience”. Schwendinger is an American Airlines veteran having joined the airline...
