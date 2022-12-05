Read full article on original website
Related
Kids in Victoria Have A New Way To Play At Ted B. Reed Park!
What kids doesn't love a shiny new toy? How about a shiny new park? Well, the dreams of the kids here in the Crossroads have come true. This past Friday (December 2, 2022), officials from the City of Victoria and Parks & Recreation along with a crowd of Victorians came out to Ted B. Reed Park (2101 Salem Rd) to launch a new play structure.
TikTok Video Shows Teen Perspective of What it is Like Growing Up in Victoria
So many random videos pop up on my social feed; some are awesome because they have to do with our hometown! TikTok user kaylinskyeee posted a video that starts out the Victoria, Texas I grew up in.. She shares many pictures that bring back so many memories. This is an awesome look at how our younger generation remembers Victoria. The last one I almost forgot about! At least 90% of all Victorians should get all of these references.
8th Grade Trial in Victoria Teaches Important Lessons
It's Law and Order: MSC (Middle School Court) as the City of Victoria Municipal Court will host a mock trial featuring eighth-grade students from Nazareth Academy at 9 am on December 14th in the municipal courtroom at 107 W. Juan Linn St. The mock trial is open to in-person attendance...
Triple-Stabbing Suspect Charged With Murder and Aggravated Assault
It seems like the last few weeks in Victoria have been active with crime and some of them have been very serious! Yesterday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers contacted the suspect and...
Family Fun With the Victoria Public Library’s Gingerbread House Workshop
With the Holidays upon us, there are so many great community events going on and here is another great example. The Victoria Public Library’s gingerbread house workshop is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, giving local kids a chance to decorate their own unique gingerbread houses and collect other festive goodies to take home.
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced
In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
Enjoy the Cuero’s Christmas in the Park in a Party Bus
Cuero's Christmas in the Park kicked off this past week and here is a way to really take that experience to the next level! You can actually book a party bus for up to 25 people thanks to Z-Party Bus with their Cuero Christmas Light Special, click here to get more information. Don't wait to book, these slots will sell out quickly. Cuero's Christmas in the Park will run through New Year's Day. Park hours will be nightly from 6:00 PM through 10:00 PM.
Austin Area Teacher Suspended After Telling Kids “My Race is Superior”
According to KVUE, a Texas Teacher from the Pflugerville ISD was suspended last week! He was caught on camera telling a group of black students in his class that his race is "the superior one."As of now, this teacher has been put on administrative leave because of an "inappropriate conversation" and according to the article is no longer employed by the school district.
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 0