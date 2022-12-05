Read full article on original website
Related
vcsuvikings.com
Bailey Nelson named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American
Valley City State's Bailey Nelson has been named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American, the national office announced Friday. The 6-foot outside hitter finished the season with 419 kills and 3.61 kills per set on a .207 attack percentage. She ranked third in the NSAA in kills per set and fourth in the conference in total kills. Nelson currently ranks No. 8 in VCSU history with 1,107 total kills in the Viking uniform. She added 120 digs and 49 blocks for VCSU this season.
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings drop game at #6 Jamestown
Valley City State put up 86 points Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough against the No. 6 team in the country. The VCSU men's basketball team dropped a road game at No. 6 University of Jamestown, falling 102-86 against the Jimmies. VCSU trailed 43-35 at halftime before the teams went...
vcsuvikings.com
Jimmies use second half shooting to down Vikings
JAMESTOWN – The Valley City State women's basketball team dropped a nonconference contest to rival University of Jamestown Wednesday night after the Jimmies pulled away in the second half to lock in a 64-43 victory over the Vikings. Jamestown shot 47 percent and outscored the Vikings 20-12 in the...
Comments / 0