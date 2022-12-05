Valley City State's Bailey Nelson has been named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American, the national office announced Friday. The 6-foot outside hitter finished the season with 419 kills and 3.61 kills per set on a .207 attack percentage. She ranked third in the NSAA in kills per set and fourth in the conference in total kills. Nelson currently ranks No. 8 in VCSU history with 1,107 total kills in the Viking uniform. She added 120 digs and 49 blocks for VCSU this season.

7 HOURS AGO