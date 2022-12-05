Read full article on original website
Vevo’s Top Music Videos and Artists of 2022
Vevo reveals its top music videos and top artists of 2022 with its annual wrap-up on music video viewership. Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has released its annual year-end look back on music video viewership. The wrap-up shares Vevo’s most-watched music videos and artists of 2022 globally and in the US and trending music videos from notable moments throughout the year.
Apple Introduces Karaoke Feature – Apple Music Sing with Real-Time Lyrics
Apple Music has announced a new karaoke feature with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. Meet Apple Music Sing. Apple says the new feature offers multiple lyric views depending on the device and helps fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more. The feature will be available to Apple Music subscribers later this month and can be accessed on iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K.
Songwriter Xplicit Signs with Electric Feel Entertainment for Management — Signs Global Publishing Deal with Sony Music
Grammy award-winning songwriter Xplicit signs with Electric Feel Entertainment for management and signs a global publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing. Grammy award-winning songwriter Xplicit (pictured center) has announced his signing to renowned entertainment company Electric Feel Entertainment for management and Sony Music Publishing for worldwide publishing. The Cuban-American songwriter...
Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group Acquires Dean Martin Entertainment Rights, Targets Gen Z With TikTok Expansion
Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group (IAG) has acquired an “equity position” in the entertainment rights – extending to music, an array of film and television projects, and more – of Dean Martin. Four-year-old Iconic Artists Group recently added a Dean Martin section to its website...
VEVA Sound Is Partnering With Universities to Help the Next Generation of Musicians Prevent Missing Credits and Unmatched Royalties
The music industry’s much-discussed credits problem has caused musicians to miss out on billions in owed payments. Now, VEVA Sound is partnering with universities to help the next generation of music professionals receive their due recognition and compensation. VEVA Sound has long worked to improve credits and, in turn,...
BMG Acquires Song Rights of ‘Show Me the Way’ Singer-Songwriter Peter Frampton — Publishing, Recordings, and More
BMG has officially acquired the “music interests” of “Show Me the Way” vocalist, songwriter, and producer Peter Frampton as part of a far-reaching deal. Bertelsmann’s BMG unveiled its agreement with 72-year-old Peter Frampton – one of several song-rights investments that the Berlin-based business has made to this point in 2022, and particularly during the past two months – via a general release today. While the transaction’s financials haven’t been publicly disclosed, it previously came to light that BMG’s music-IP expenses had increased dramatically in H1 2022.
Taylor Swift and Future Top Platinum and Gold Tallies for 2022
Taylor Swift and Future top Platinum and Gold tallies for 2022; Latin music and artists continue to dominate the charts. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the Gold & Platinum program. Building on an already impressive career with another million-plus first-week launch, Taylor Swift made the Top Album with her 2x Platinum Midnights (Republic Records). Meanwhile, Future earned Top Single with his 3x Platinum “Wait for U” (Epic Records/Freebandz).
Metallica Warns Fans of ‘Wild and Crazy’ Crypto Scams Ahead of Forthcoming Album and World Tour
Nearly one month following the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Metallica is warning fans of crypto-related scams involving its forthcoming 72 Seasons album. Metallica just recently took to social media to apprise diehard supporters of the apparent flood of crypto scams centering on 72 Seasons. About one week ago, the more than four-decade-old act revealed its 11th studio album (which is scheduled to debut in mid-April of 2023) as well as a single and a 2023-2024 concert series.
Failed Crypto Exchange FTX Offered Taylor Swift $100 Million Sponsorship Deal
Failed crypto exchange FTX was in talks with Taylor Swift for a $100 million sponsorship months before the collapse. A new report from the Financial Times details the full extent of the would-be partnership. They include a ticketing arrangement featuring NFT technology–similar to that used by Coachella. Coachella’s NFT solution is now missing, and it’s unclear what will happen there.
Fox Cancels Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ After One Season
Fox is canceling the country music drama, ‘Monarch,’ starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, after just one season. The final episode of the first season aired on December 6 and is the end cap on the series. It was created by Melissa London Hilfers and followed a family’s struggle to keep a country music legend’s legacy going–while protecting their own self-interests.
