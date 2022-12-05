BMG has officially acquired the “music interests” of “Show Me the Way” vocalist, songwriter, and producer Peter Frampton as part of a far-reaching deal. Bertelsmann’s BMG unveiled its agreement with 72-year-old Peter Frampton – one of several song-rights investments that the Berlin-based business has made to this point in 2022, and particularly during the past two months – via a general release today. While the transaction’s financials haven’t been publicly disclosed, it previously came to light that BMG’s music-IP expenses had increased dramatically in H1 2022.

1 DAY AGO