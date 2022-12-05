ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution

Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement

The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
LONGMONT, CO
David Heitz

'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed

The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Secretary of State approves recount in Colorado's House District 43 race

The election results for House District 43 will be recounted after the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday accepted a recount request from Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman. Based on the uncertified election results, Democratic candidate Robert “Bob” Marshall won the House District 43 seat in Douglas County, beating...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal

The Denver City Council will discuss Monday whether to send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

100 migrants arrived in Denver by bus, prompting city to activate an emergency shelter

Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The group arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned recreation center to house the migrants.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield City Council votes to opt out of FAMLI insurance program

In a 7-1 vote, the Broomfield City Council voted to opt out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program. FAMLI is a social insurance program that provides covered employees with 12 weeks of paid leave from work for certain qualifying reasons, such as care for a new child, care for themselves or a family member with a serious health condition, making arrangements for a family member’s military deployment, or to address immediate safety needs and the impact of domestic violence for themselves or a family member, according to the resolution memo. The program only provides partial income replacement.
BROOMFIELD, CO
coloradopolitics.com

App company cannot be held liable for murders of 2 users, judge finds

A federal judge ruled on Monday that the five orphaned children of an Aurora couple cannot sue an online marketplace app after one of its users murdered their parents during an intended transaction. In August, an Arapahoe County jury convicted Kyree Brown of killing Joseph and Jossline Roland in August...
AURORA, CO
coloradosun.com

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus launches new center to fight esophageal and gastric cancer

When Dr. Sachin Wani goes to work every day at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, it can often feel like he is fighting an uphill battle. Wani is a gastroenterologist and an interventional endoscopist, as well as a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Much of his work with patients involves diagnosing and treating cancer of the esophagus.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Drug Charges Dropped Against Mushroom Rabbi After Colorado Legalizes Psilocybin

In light of Colorado's recent decriminalization and legalization of certain psychedelics, the Denver District Attorney has dismissed felony drug charges against two men for producing and distributing psilocybin during religious ceremonies. Rabbi Benjamin Gorelick founded Sacred Tribe, an underground synagogue in Denver that incorporated psilocybin into certain spiritual ceremonies. Gorelick's...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE

