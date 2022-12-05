In a 7-1 vote, the Broomfield City Council voted to opt out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program. FAMLI is a social insurance program that provides covered employees with 12 weeks of paid leave from work for certain qualifying reasons, such as care for a new child, care for themselves or a family member with a serious health condition, making arrangements for a family member’s military deployment, or to address immediate safety needs and the impact of domestic violence for themselves or a family member, according to the resolution memo. The program only provides partial income replacement.

