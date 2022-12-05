Read full article on original website
Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution
Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement
The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed
The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
coloradopolitics.com
Secretary of State approves recount in Colorado's House District 43 race
The election results for House District 43 will be recounted after the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday accepted a recount request from Republican Rep. Kurt Huffman. Based on the uncertified election results, Democratic candidate Robert “Bob” Marshall won the House District 43 seat in Douglas County, beating...
Activists say new Denver park over I-70 doesn't include enough trees
Following the ribbon-cutting for a 4-acre cover park over a section of I-70 in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood, local activists are speaking out about the parks lack of real greens space.
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora launches $35 million road maintenance push, bypassing voter approval
AURORA | Dilapidated neighborhood streets across Aurora are due for a facelift starting in 2023, as the city prepares to use $35 million borrowed without voter approval to catch up on a backlog of deferred road maintenance. Over the next two years, roads in 35 neighborhoods across the city will...
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal
The Denver City Council will discuss Monday whether to send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting.
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweeps
A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps.Photo byDenver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.
coloradosun.com
100 migrants arrived in Denver by bus, prompting city to activate an emergency shelter
Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The group arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned recreation center to house the migrants.
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council votes to opt out of FAMLI insurance program
In a 7-1 vote, the Broomfield City Council voted to opt out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance program. FAMLI is a social insurance program that provides covered employees with 12 weeks of paid leave from work for certain qualifying reasons, such as care for a new child, care for themselves or a family member with a serious health condition, making arrangements for a family member’s military deployment, or to address immediate safety needs and the impact of domestic violence for themselves or a family member, according to the resolution memo. The program only provides partial income replacement.
coloradopolitics.com
App company cannot be held liable for murders of 2 users, judge finds
A federal judge ruled on Monday that the five orphaned children of an Aurora couple cannot sue an online marketplace app after one of its users murdered their parents during an intended transaction. In August, an Arapahoe County jury convicted Kyree Brown of killing Joseph and Jossline Roland in August...
Colorado housing prices will keep rising, but not as much
Economists, mortgage firms, banks and real estate companies are across the board on whether the historically tight U.S. housing market will reverse course in the next year.
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
Many waiting for smaller trash cart ahead of new Denver trash fee launch
The City of Denver will launch its “pay as you throw” trash model with the new year, but Denver7 has heard from several residents who are still waiting for their smaller, cheaper trash carts.
coloradosun.com
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus launches new center to fight esophageal and gastric cancer
When Dr. Sachin Wani goes to work every day at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, it can often feel like he is fighting an uphill battle. Wani is a gastroenterologist and an interventional endoscopist, as well as a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Much of his work with patients involves diagnosing and treating cancer of the esophagus.
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million Fund
Many residents were of extra service to their fellow locals. Several states have appreciation programs underway for December, Colorado is one of them. The payments go out as bonuses to identified individuals. Who are these citizens? In which city do they live?
Westword
Drug Charges Dropped Against Mushroom Rabbi After Colorado Legalizes Psilocybin
In light of Colorado's recent decriminalization and legalization of certain psychedelics, the Denver District Attorney has dismissed felony drug charges against two men for producing and distributing psilocybin during religious ceremonies. Rabbi Benjamin Gorelick founded Sacred Tribe, an underground synagogue in Denver that incorporated psilocybin into certain spiritual ceremonies. Gorelick's...
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
