Tennessee football's 2022 transfer portal tracker

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Tennessee’s regular-season and ahead of playing Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Vols Wire provides a transfer portal tracker for UT’s student-athletes. Tennessee’s transfer portal tracker is listed below.

Justin Williams-Thomas

Jimmy Calloway

Jimmy Holliday