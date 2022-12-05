Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Cars with the worst resale value in 2022
Car values are all over the map right now. Used vehicles that were worth a small fortune earlier this year are now coming back to Earth, but the new vehicle supply remains tight. Prices are still elevated overall, but some models have seen more severe price drops. Depreciation strikes almost every model, supply constraint or not, though a few vehicles are leading the way.
Autoblog
Ford CEO wants to end haggling for electric cars — and two-thirds of dealers agree
Buying an electric Ford could soon mirror experiences at upstart EV-makers like Tesla and Rivian. Nearly two-thirds of Ford's 3,000 U.S. dealerships have agreed to new no-haggle EV sales standards, CEO Jim Farley said Monday at a conference in Detroit, signaling a next-step for Ford as it aims to become the U.S. No. 1 seller of EVs.
Autoblog
Tesla appears to be turning back to radar for its vehicles
The disclosure, which was first reported by Electrek, comes as the company faces scrutiny over the safety and capabilities of its standard advanced driver assistance system known as Autopilot and the $15,000 optional upgraded product branded as "Full Self-Driving." Tesla FSD beta software offers some automated driving features but is not a self-driving system.
Autoblog
This attachment converts your manual bike into an eBike
Imagine transforming your traditional bicycle into an eBike by using a single tool. Thankfully, Skarper is here to provide just that. This particular tool attaches to your bike and converts it into an eBike. Skarper is designed to provide riders assistance while on the road or climbing a hill. The attachment provides a top speed of 20 mph (or a restricted speed of 15.5 mph in “relevant countries”), and it’s all thanks to its 250W motor. It’s powered by a 202Wh battery that can be fully charged in 2.5 hours. Skarper says its attachment has a max range of 37 miles and that the system fits disc brake bikes ranging from 160mm to 180mm. There is also a small caliper adaptor for 140mm disc brakes. To learn more about this attachment, head over to skarper.com.
Autoblog
10 cars (and one bike) Hagerty expects to gain value in 2023
Hagerty released its annual Bull Market list Wednesday, calling out a mix of 10 cars and one motorcycle the classic insurance giant expects to gain value in 2023. This year's list has a pretty generous spread of American and imported vehicles, from a Lamborghini that could fetch upwards of $380,000 all the way down to a relatively humble Suzuki with a stimulating name.
Autoblog
Rising battery prices threaten to derail the arrival of affordable EVs
Falling battery prices have been one of the most consistent trends in the electric vehicle industry for the last decade. Prices dropped from well over $1,000 per kilowatt-hour in 2010 to $141 per kWh last year. This jump-started one of the biggest shifts in the auto industry in the last century, spurring automakers to plow billions of dollars into EVs.
Autoblog
Toyota C-HR Prologue Concept previews second-gen subcompact CUV
Before Toyota introduced the High Riding Coupe to the market — known to us as the C-HR — the automaker showed two concepts at European auto shows in 2014 and in 2015. The second-generation C-HR will reach dealerships in the near future, so it's time for another concept. The automaker's European Design Development center drew the first, and the France-based designers are back with the second, called the C-HR Prologue Concept.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2001 Acura MDX
The point of the Junkyard Gems series is to share automotive history, and the period of the middle 1990s through early 2000s is a very interesting one for U.S.-market new vehicles. The SUV revolution went into high gear with the introduction of the 1991 Ford Explorer and 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and sales of sedans, hatchbacks, and minivans began their steady decline. The Detroit companies were in good shape to cash in on the commuter-truck craze, with plenty of additional models ready for a quick slathering of luxury features. Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Isuzu were ready as well … but Honda was completely unprepared for the Next Big Thing at that point. With American sales absolutely critical to Honda (which has never held much market share for four-wheeled vehicles in its home country), a deal was made to rebadge the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX and the Isuzu Rodeo as the Honda Passport while an all-Honda big SUV could be developed. That SUV was the Acura MDX, which debuted for the 2001 model year. Here's one of those first-year MDXs, a huge turning point in Honda history, found in a Denver-area self-service boneyard recently.
Autoblog
NHTSA opens investigation into Hondas over reported loss of power
Honda could be facing a massive recall if the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s inquiry shows a problem. Earlier this week, the NHTSA announced a probe into the automaker after receiving several reports of Honda vehicles losing power at highway speeds. Reuters reported that the NHTSA investigation involves more...
Autoblog
Jeep Compass, Ram HD trucks investigated over reported loss of power, braking
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating hundreds of thousands of Stellantis vehicles for reports of loss in braking performance and unexpected loss of power. Though not a recall, the investigation could result in one, though thankfully, none of the dozens of reported incidents resulted in a crash or injury.
Autoblog
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaks in configurator
Corvette E-Ray is scheduled to make its official debut in 2023 as a 2024 model. We weren't supposed to see it or hear about it for another few months but the first hybrid model in the nameplate's history broke cover early on a leaked configurator, spotted by enthusiast website Corvette Blogger (more configurator shots are available at their site).
Autoblog
2023 Jeep Avenger First Drive Review: Driving the electric Jeep you can't have
NICE, France – The name Avenger may now be associated with the Marvel pantheon of superheroes, but it also has a long history attached to various brands within the Chrysler empire … or whatever corporate moniker it was going by at the time. Most recently that meant a lamentable Caliber-based midsize Dodge sedan from the 2000s, with a Mitsubishi-based Dodge coupe from the 1990s before that, but elsewhere in the world during the 1970s one could buy a humble sedan that not only went by Dodge Avenger but Chrysler, Hillman, Talbot and Sunbeam Avengers as well. In other words, it was finally Jeep’s turn to avenge.
Autoblog
Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon get price bumps for 2022 and 2023
The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon will be here soon. Meanwhile, the 2022 midsize pickups are apparently out of production but haven't stopped going up in price. Caught by GM Authority, the configurators for both show what we expect to be a last increase after several other small bumps throughout the year. The MSRPs for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado and their differences from the most recent pricing, after the $1,495 destination charge, are:
Autoblog
GM's building its own EV charger network — 40,000 chargers, at dealerships
General Motors is getting started on its "Ultium Charge 360" charging network in North America, taking a page from Tesla's Supercharger network playbook. The difference for GM is that its chargers are not proprietary and will be developed and installed via a partnership with its dealers and FLO charging to set up Level 2 EV charging stations all over the U.S. and Canada. The ultimate goal is to install some 40,000 chargers for EV drivers to access more easily.
Autoblog
2023 VW Tiguan Review: A large, but just OK crossover
Pros: Available third row; stronger engine than most rivals; big for a compact crossover. Cons: Below-average fuel economy and no hybrid option; uninspiring design, touch climate and steering wheel controls have a learning curve. The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is VW's most popular model, and it's easy to see why. Americans...
Autoblog
Rivian puts forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its plant
Electric vehicle startup Rivian is facing a new challenge this week: It's got bedbugs. The company has received reports of bedbug sightings on forklifts in an "isolated area" of the manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. "We investigate every report and take appropriate actions per our pest control contractor," Rivian spokesperson...
Autoblog
Save up to $240 on new tires with these holiday deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The best time to buy new tires is when they're on sale. Luckily, there are a handful of holiday deals to be had at Tire Rack, Walmart, and Amazon. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. Many of these are expiring soon so don't wait!
Autoblog
2024 Buick Encore GX spy photos reveal Wildcat-based design
After the reveal of the Buick Wildcat concept car, the company made it clear the styling would appear on many upcoming cars. We've seen it on the recently revealed Envista for China and the U.S., and it will appear on the first Electra electric SUV. But apparently the design language will be adapted to current Buick models, too, as evidenced by the spy photos of the new Encore GX shown above.
Autoblog
Leaked email reveals Lucid is worried over canceled orders — and calls wavering customers up to 14 times
As it races to sell more luxury electric vehicles by the end of the year, Lucid Motors is upping pressure on its retail workers and introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations, according to two internal emails viewed by Insider. The memos, sent over the past two months,...
Autoblog
2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a more powerful, track-only GT
Ford is wrapping up the run of this GT supercar generation with a wild final model. It's the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, named after the Mk IV versions of the original GT40 that raced in 1967. Like those '60s racers, the new GT Mk IV gets massively changed and lengthened bodywork. It also packs suspension and powertrain changes.
Comments / 0