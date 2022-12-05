Read full article on original website
Christmas movies filmed in Michigan to watch this season
Did you know Michigan is a filming location for a surprising number of Christmas movies? As you're gathering ideas for films to watch this holiday season, maybe add some of these to your list.
5 Words and Phrases You’ll Hear Every Michigander Use Almost Daily
Although I was born and raised in west Michigan, I spent several years traveling for work in the Midwest. I spent time living in states like Nebraska and Missouri and it was certainly eye opening to learn how the other half lives! They do things a little differently out in the Heartland.
Metro Detroit thrift store Re|Sale one of the oldest in community
There's no better time to go bargain hunting for Christmas gifts and a great place to start is a Re|Sale, which is operated by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Check out some of their deals at www.councilresale.net.
Where Da Heck Did Michigan’s “Yooper” Dialect Come From, Eh?
The "Yooper" dialect is one of the most recognizable speech patterns anywhere. Anyone who lives in Michigan knows about the "Yooper" dialect. Heck, even most of the country knows that you will only hear this dialect in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Wisconsin. But, where did it come from?
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation.
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'
Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
Michigan man pleads no contest in deaths of Cooper’s hawks
A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
Top Headlines: It Was a Crime-Ridden Week in Northern Michigan
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. Seems like more than a few people are going to get a lump of coal for Christmas this year, as there was a LOT of crime this week. But we’ll end this article with a happy story to cheer you up.
MI Dream Home: Harrison Twp. house has view of bay from swimming pool
A custom home on a lagoon near Lake St. Clair with a boat house, seven additional boat wells and a swimming pool that overlooks a bay is up for sale. Built in 1976, the house is located at 38371 Huron Pointe Drive near Lakeshore Drive and South River Road in Harrison Township. The home sits on a lagoon on Black Creek.
Macomb leaders furious about zoo canceling big nature center near lake
The Detroit Zoo’s decision to cancel plans to build a nature center near Lake St. Clair for at least $20 million has Macomb County officials as angry as a northern pike fighting an angler’s hook. County leaders said they had no warning that the prize cultural asset, announced with fanfare in early 2018,...
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
