Michigan State

1470 WFNT

Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan

Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
People

Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'

Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
MLive

Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion

Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
9&10 News

Top Headlines: It Was a Crime-Ridden Week in Northern Michigan

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. Seems like more than a few people are going to get a lump of coal for Christmas this year, as there was a LOT of crime this week. But we’ll end this article with a happy story to cheer you up.
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
