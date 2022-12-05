ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
GolfWRX

Players hybrid or chunky utility iron? – GolfWRXers discuss

“Due to gapping, I’m going to get rid of my utility iron (410 crossover) and hybrid (original Rogue) and replace them with one club. I’m not sure if I want to go with a players hybrid (thinking Apex Pro) or a chunkier utility iron (thinking U505). Does anyone have experience making a decision similar to this? I’d be curious to hear your reasoning why you went one way or another.
GolfWRX

What is the benefit of using a wedge instead of PW or GW from the iron set? – GolfWRXers discuss

In our forums, our members have been discussing the pros and cons of using a pitching or gap wedge from an iron set. WRXer ‘jpark0221’ kicks off the thread, asking:. “What is the benefit of doing this instead of using PW from the iron set, which is essentially 10i? I see a lot of pros using wedges from different brands (e.g. Vokey) instead of PW from the same set.”
Golf.com

After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match

Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
torquenews.com

Ford Lightning EV Winter Disaster You May Want to Avoid

Here’s a recent take by a Ford F-150 Lightning EV owner on why it is a winter disaster compared to non-EV models that you may want to avoid. Plus, find out why you might also be better off waiting a little while longer and saving for a GM model that is predicted to be the EV truck of tomorrow that the Ford Lighting is not today.
Golf.com

‘The turning point of the year’ for Rory McIlroy was a gear change

Where did Rory McIlroy’s season go from a good season to a great season? It’s easy to point to the RBC Canadian Open victory and claim it was the moment McIlroy found his mojo. Following his title defense against a star-studded field, he’d go on to win the Tour Championship (along with his third season-long FedEx Cup title) two months later, and again in October at the CJ Cup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy