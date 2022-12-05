Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Players hybrid or chunky utility iron? – GolfWRXers discuss
“Due to gapping, I’m going to get rid of my utility iron (410 crossover) and hybrid (original Rogue) and replace them with one club. I’m not sure if I want to go with a players hybrid (thinking Apex Pro) or a chunkier utility iron (thinking U505). Does anyone have experience making a decision similar to this? I’d be curious to hear your reasoning why you went one way or another.
Golf Digest
Norwegian announcers absolutely lose their minds over Viktor Hovland's win, give golf fans the best call of 2022
Viktor Hovland made things more dramatic than they needed to be on Sunday when he rolled in a 20-foot bogey putt on the final hole to successfully defend his title at the 2022 Hero World Challenge. But while the 25-year-old gave a big fist pump, he wasn't nearly as excited as the two Norwegian golf announcers calling the action.
GolfWRX
What is the benefit of using a wedge instead of PW or GW from the iron set? – GolfWRXers discuss
In our forums, our members have been discussing the pros and cons of using a pitching or gap wedge from an iron set. WRXer ‘jpark0221’ kicks off the thread, asking:. “What is the benefit of doing this instead of using PW from the iron set, which is essentially 10i? I see a lot of pros using wedges from different brands (e.g. Vokey) instead of PW from the same set.”
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
So Apparently Flex Seal Works Amazingly at Preventing Your Household Items From Shedding
The viral hack we never knew we needed!
Apparently We’ve Been Using Paper Towel Rolls Wrong Our Whole Lives
This is a great way to save a few bucks.
Gary Player Reveals Which Is ‘The Worst Rule Ever Invented’
The nine-time Major winner thinks a rule introduced in 2019 has had unintended consequences
Tiger Woods Told Son Charlie to Copy a PGA Tour Star’s Swing … and It’s Not His
Tiger Woods is, without question, the best golfer of our generation. So, you might think when it comes to his son, Charlie, he’d be his swing coach and teacher. But there’s actually another PGA Tour star Woods wants his son to copy, though. When it comes to copying...
Golf.com
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match
Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
Mizuno RB Tour X 2022 Golf Ball Review
In this Mizuno RB Tour X 2022 golf ball review, Neil Tappin sees what this multi-piece, urethane covered option has to offer
8 Ways Golf Has Changed For The Better Post-Pandemic
From a surge in popularity to booking a tee time online, we look at 8 ways golf is better post-pandemic.
Wilson Staff Model TM22 Putter Review
Wilson Staff Model TM22 Putter is a compact mallet with slight arc set up that combine premium looks with excellent feel.
torquenews.com
Ford Lightning EV Winter Disaster You May Want to Avoid
Here’s a recent take by a Ford F-150 Lightning EV owner on why it is a winter disaster compared to non-EV models that you may want to avoid. Plus, find out why you might also be better off waiting a little while longer and saving for a GM model that is predicted to be the EV truck of tomorrow that the Ford Lighting is not today.
Best gifts for golfers 2022 – Christmas golf gifts to up their game
Our selection of the best gifts and presents for golfers includes clothing, watches and 'interesting' aids to swing improvement
Golf.com
‘The turning point of the year’ for Rory McIlroy was a gear change
Where did Rory McIlroy’s season go from a good season to a great season? It’s easy to point to the RBC Canadian Open victory and claim it was the moment McIlroy found his mojo. Following his title defense against a star-studded field, he’d go on to win the Tour Championship (along with his third season-long FedEx Cup title) two months later, and again in October at the CJ Cup.
Comments / 1