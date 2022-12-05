Read full article on original website
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
3 Smart Stocks to Buy Before Your 50th Birthday
November's job growth was better than expected, even after the Federal Reserve’s aggressive action to cool the economy. Moreover, the sound third-quarter GDP growth and analysts predicting a mild recession...
7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout
Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View
Thor Industries THO delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Doctor Reddy's (RDY) closed the most recent trading day at $53.25, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Costco (COST) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect
The retail sector has been under pressure over the past several months as investors digest the impact of rising inflation at a time when the Federal Reserve is also raising interest rates. Despite this scenario, Costco (COST) is still expected to deliver a year-over-year increases in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results.
32% of My Retirement Portfolio Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2023 and Beyond
My confidence in these companies is high enough to warrant their outsize positions.
4 of the Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
It’s important for investors to seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. In fact, they should look for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Hence, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.
SQM (SQM) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $542.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer...
