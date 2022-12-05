Read full article on original website
Related
Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress
Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Taylor Swift gets ‘Bejeweled’ in daring dress at MTV EMAs 2022
And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift seemed to nod to “Midnights” standout “Bejeweled” with her look for Sunday’s MTV EMAs 2022: a black bodysuit-style David Koma dress fitted with a sheer, sparkling cage skirt studded with emerald-colored gems. Making a...
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Bustle
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
In Style
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter
With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
Carrie Underwood Nearly Passed on Her ‘Massive’ Ballgown for the 2022 Grammy Awards
Here's a look at the story behind Carrie Underwood's choice of dress for the 2022 Grammy Awards and why the country music star almost decided against it.
Brendan Fraser’s Rarely-Seen Sons Accompanied Him on the Red Carpet & They Both Share One Striking Trait With Their Dad
Brendan Fraser attended a screening of The Whale at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday night with two of his three sons by his side. Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, posed for rare photos on the red carpet with their dad, showing off their unique sense of style. Holden was dressed in a dark blue suede coat buttoned over a gray turtleneck with his dark black hair brushed neatly to the side. Leland, on the other hand, wore a black jacket and pants with a ‘70s-style button-down shirt. His nails were painted dark blue, and he wore his long red hair down...
Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
Comments / 2