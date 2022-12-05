Read full article on original website
Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage
SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114...
Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
OHA officials urge precautions and warn of hospitalizations
EUGENE, Ore. -- Many hospitals and emergency centers are overwhelmed with the number of people showing up at their doors. Some officials say over the past few weeks, in the middle of a surge of respiratory virus cases, they've had to think creatively on how they plan to treat patients, particularly children who are most at risk of getting respiratory viruses. Health officials want people to take more responsibility over their health and their families.
Vaccine mandate remains in place for health care workers
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's been a trying three years for those in the healthcare field as the COVID-19 pandemic put a huge strain on the system. And now, as the state slowly recovers, Oregon is facing yet another challenge: a shortage of nurses. “We saw a mass exodus from the...
