EUGENE, Ore. -- Many hospitals and emergency centers are overwhelmed with the number of people showing up at their doors. Some officials say over the past few weeks, in the middle of a surge of respiratory virus cases, they've had to think creatively on how they plan to treat patients, particularly children who are most at risk of getting respiratory viruses. Health officials want people to take more responsibility over their health and their families.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO